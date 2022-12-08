Princton Lee, the Blackfoot water superintendent, gave an update to the city council at its Tuesday meeting on the boil advisory that was initiated earlier in November.
“It’s not acceptable to me, and the mayor and I have discussed the matter, to have this many boil orders in this short of a time,” Lee said.
This most recent boil advisory was the third one to be put in place for the city in 13 months, the first two being initiated on Oct. 28 of last year and April 21 of this year. The most recent advisory was put in place on Nov. 11, and it lasted until Nov. 18.
It was then that the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) authorized Blackfoot to lift the weeklong advisory.
Lee said that anytime a boil advisory happens, DEQ comes to town to do an audit of the water system where they interview him as well as the sampler who found the contaminated water. Then they take a toll of the water system checking wellhouses or “anything they think may be a contributing cause to events like this.”
In order to help them try and find the cause of the contamination, the city brought in Mountain West Water Works, a Rexburg consulting company, to do an audit of the water system as well. They monitored sample takers and they took repeat samples of the water.
“And they didn’t find anything wrong. In fact, their comments were that we were more stringent than they are with their sample collection. So that was kind of peace of mind for us to know that our sample technique is as good as we’re going to get,” Lee said.
Mountain West did make recommendations to the city water department, such as not doing sample collection during periods of inclement weather, which the department tries to avoid anyway.
“Sometimes our hands get tied and we have no option,” Lee said. “We’re required to have so many per month. We try to schedule around the weather when we go to do these because we know we’re taking them outside.”
The second item that Mountain West found in its audit was that the city had a booster pump failure at the tank. Since then the pump has been replaced, and he said the plumbing on it should be finalized the day after the council meeting.
Lee also said that progress is being made on the plan to install a chlorination system with Keller Associates. Construction is still slated to begin in early spring as long as the plan stays on track.
Lee said that in their investigation, they found a fire hydrant that was hit. It was in an area with low traffic, so the most likely answer is that someone was using the hydrant without authorization.
“I’m sure it was a construction company. I just don’t know which one. It wasn’t the city that hooked up to that hydrant. So somebody hooked up to it without authorization and no backflow,” Lee said.
Backflow preventers are used to prevent contaminated water from reentering the city’s water system and causing contamination.
Lee said the city would start pushing more to get backflow preventers installed in residences in the city to avoid contaminated cross connections.
“We’ll start looking for them, start making inventories and sending letters, and really kind of push that to get residents to get their devices tested or installed,” Lee said.
