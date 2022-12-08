Lee goes before council

Princton Lee, Blackfoot water superintendent, stood before the city council Tuesday night to give an update on the most recent boil advisory.

Princton Lee, the Blackfoot water superintendent, gave an update to the city council at its Tuesday meeting on the boil advisory that was initiated earlier in November.

“It’s not acceptable to me, and the mayor and I have discussed the matter, to have this many boil orders in this short of a time,” Lee said.


