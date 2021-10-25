The spookiest time of the year is coming! At some point, many people will be celebrating Halloween by visiting haunted houses, hosting costume parties, and going trick-or-treating. Here are some tips to make sure your little ghosts, witches, and superheroes are safe during their trick-or-treating this Halloween.
Halloween is short for “All Hallows’ Evening,” also known as All Hallows’ Eve, and started as a Celtic tradition. According to “Halloween History,” they believed that on October 31, the worlds of the living and of the dead overlapped and the deceased would cause havoc among the living. Bonfires were used for protection, masks and costumes were worn to mimic the deceased, and tricks were played if treats weren’t given.
This Halloween, we want to make sure your little ghosts, witches, and superheroes are safe during their trick-or-treating. Here are a few tips from the American Academy of Pediatrics that can help make your Halloween a safe one:
- Pedestrian injuries are the most common injuries to children on Halloween. Only cross the street as a group in established crosswalks. Never cross between parked cars or driveways.
- Plan costumes that are bright and reflective. Add reflective tape if needed. Make sure that shoes fit well and that costumes are short enough to prevent tripping, entanglement or contact with flame.
- Obtain flashlights with fresh batteries for all children and their chaperones.
- Wait until children are home to sort and check treats. Though tampering is rare, you should closely examine all treats and throw away any spoiled, unwrapped or suspicious items.
- Teach children how to call 9-1-1 (or their local emergency number) if they have an emergency or become lost.
In the end, there isn’t one right way to celebrate Halloween this year. As long as you stick to the three main rules: maintain social distancing, wear a mask, and keep hands clean—then the rest is really up to you, your family, and your neighbors.
We’ve Got You Covered!
All of us at Bingham Healthcare wish you and your loved ones have a safe and happy Halloween. However, even when all attempts for safety are made, accidents can happen.
If you or a loved one need medical care that does not require a trip to the ER, all of our urgent cares throughout Eastern Idaho are currently open. However, for non-emergent situations, Bingham Healthcare has four urgent cares at the following locations:
BLACKFOOT
1st Choice Urgent Care & Family Medicine
Riverside Plaza (across from McDonald’s)
1350 Parkway Dr.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 782-2410
IDAHO FALLS
Ammon Medical & Urgent Care
3456 E. 17th St., Suite 125
(located near the corner of 17th St. and Ammon Rd.)
Ammon, ID 83406
(208) 529-2828
POCATELLO
1st Choice Urgent Care – Bannock Highway
1595 Bannock Highway
Pocatello, ID 83204
(208) 239-6511
NOW IN SHELLEY, TOO!
275 West Locust
Shelley, ID 83274
P: (208) 357-3960
All Urgent Cares Hours of Operation
Mon. to Fri.: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sat. & Sun.: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.