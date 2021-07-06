FIRTH – April 22 would be a day to remember for homeowners and firefighters alike as it would be a rude awaking for what 2021 may bring with the earliest wildfire in as many years as anyone could remember in the Lavaside area near Firth.
One homeowner, Ron Rauschenbach, spoke about the fire and what it has been like since that day.
The Rauschenbachs have lived in their piece of paradise for a long time and were married to the land. The area looks like something out of a movie, or what one would imagine when reading a novel — beautiful trees, shrubbery, and a river off in the distance but just close enough to babble one to sleep — serendipity. Their home was on the opposite side from where the fire started and would be a main point of contact for the fire’s path as it jumped from bank, to island, to bank.
It would be some acts of nature that would protect a home closer to the river than the Rauschenbachs, only visible between the trees to the southwest of their home.
When speaking with Ron, he noted that the fire tore a path of destruction that left so many places destroyed and others unscathed. He pointed to his nearest neighbor’s home.
“The fire destroyed their roof,” he stated, and noted that the owners are living in their fifth wheel as they continue to work on the property. The story was humbling, but nothing prepares you for the story.
Ron stated that now that the lumber has been delivered, he worries that it is too soon to return to the battle-scarred land but stated that his wife wants to be back at her home and continues to stay vigilant.
One of the largest efforts that has to be overcome on the Rauschenbach property is that of removing all of the deadfall and scorched trees from the area. Ron expressed massive gratitude to Eagle Rock Timber for what they have done to help them get closer and closer to returning home, stating, “without Eagle Rock Timber, I don’t know how we would clear the property.”
The footprint of the home is only noticeable by the hole in the ground that held the foundation and creates a sense of humbleness. Rauschenbach shared stories of his life in his neighborhood, including the flooding in 1997. He recalled that he and his wife joined in and helped sandbag their neighbors’ homes even before completing their project around their home, expressing a joy for the neighborhood they had and the comradery that they shared. It was memories like this that were shared and the message he wanted to share.
Sometimes people need help, and it is acceptable to ask for it. Furthermore, he had a letter from an attorney who worked on fire-damaged properties near Pocatello a few years back in the Charlotte Fire. Jesse Robison, an attorney who specialized in insurance law, produced a written column earlier this year warning people to contact their homeowners insurance companies to verify that the amount of coverage they currently have will cover the home in case of a fire with the rising property values being created by the housing crunch. Robison explained that the increased demand in housing in Idaho only adds to the complexity of the situation as the values of homes are changing at a remarkable pace.
He also noted that insurance agents who do not wish to go the extra mile for their clients should at least take the time to up their malpractice insurance because they have a duty to their clients and if they are not meeting those duties, they may be liable. Robison notes that the devil is in the details in insurance policies and homeowners should not feel bad for requesting that they be better informed about what their policy does or does not cover.
Rauschenbach felt that the information in the letter would serve the people of Bingham County well and may help someone avoid some of the struggles his wife and he are facing. Their once-standing beautiful log cabin-like home, the destruction of the trees on the property, and the heartache provide more than words regarding the emotions felt during this time.
Ron hopes to see more work together in these times of need, creating a sense of community again.