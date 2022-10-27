Wendell and Wild

This image released by Netflix shows Wendell, voiced by Keegan-Michael Key, left and Wild, voiced by Jordan Peele in a scene from “Wendell & Wild.”

 Netflix via AP

Just in time for Halloween comes a film that isn’t afraid to lean into the darkness, one frame at a time.

In the first five minutes of “Wendell & Wild,” our teen heroine loses her parents in a car accident, her town is economically gutted and she ends up in the back of a prison bus, her legs shackled and her hands cuffed.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.