BLACKFOOT – The City of Blackfoot along with JUB Engineering held an open house in the city council chambers on Wednesday afternoon to answer questions, share information, and provide an opportunity for members of the community to share input on the transportation plan for the classic silver bridge on West Bridge and its intersection with Highway 39.
The ball began rolling on this project when former Mayor Paul Loomis met with members of the Idaho Transportation Department and the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) to explore the options of bringing West Bridge Street into the 21st century. Although nothing started immediately, the seed had been planted which will culminate in construction slated for 2026.
The open house involved a unique feel to it, with poster boards set up around the room in an expository display; each of the easels provided information that would lead the visitors to the next. Once one entered the room and started the around-the-room tour, information would explain that the reasons for the project surrounded one of the most important factors when building and planning — safety. The start of the tour presented the history of the bridge, including the narrow deck width and the lower clearance height, both of which create their own unique issues and circumstances.
Moving around the room, people were introduced to two different suggested bridges that would replace the silver bridge. The first bridge presented was a typical concrete based, concrete girder-built bridge similar to the bridge that crosses near the I-15 interchange. The second option is a concrete based steel girder-built bridge similar to newer river bridges near Idaho Falls. Both types of bridges will work and have no clearance issues and extend the deck width to 36 feet with actual sidewalks that will be built into the project.
One of the most common questions from members of the community revolved around whether the old bridge would be saved, referring to it as iconic or part of the identity of Blackfoot. One person compared them to the water towers as part of the visual identity for the city. Although some may want to see the silver bridge stay, it is planned to remove it and replace it with the new bridge.
Discussions were had about placing the bridges side-by-side, but ultimately it was decided that the current approach to the river as well as the roadway to and from it resides in the perfect location and would be better suited to be the location of the new bridge in the footprint of the old bridge. After showing the location on the large map on display in the middle of the room, most who asked the questions about the old bridge understood why it will have to be removed.
The bridge is not the only part of the location seeing a facelift in the near future; the intersection of W. Bridge Street and Highway 39 has been studied and continues to be a dangerous intersection for motorists. During the study period of 2015-19, luckily there were no fatal accidents, but of the 23 accidents that took place there, more than half of them involved bodily injury. Based on the results of the research, it was indicated that the area would be suited for a traffic signal or a roundabout with both options on display for the public to see. Representatives from ITD said they are leaning toward the signal for the intersection, but wanted to provide both options for people to offer input. The hope is that a signal or a roundabout will help in traffic flow and lower the amount of accidents taking place on the highway.
ITD planned for expansion at this section of the highway and purchased enough right of way that will allow them to do an expansion in the area with little to no impact on private land, according to the information presented during the open house. They plan on creating a permanent shared turning lane to accommodate those who work or live near the area that have been continuously dealing with the traffic issues for many years.
The project is expected to be underway in 2026 and the City of Blackfoot will be accepting feedback from the community through April 16.