FIRTH -- The West Side Pirates played some lights out football Friday night against the Firth Cougars when it counted most.
Literally.
Not long after West Side's Parker Moser raced to a 59-yard touchdown run, cutting through traffic and going untouched down the right sideline to ice the non-conference season opening game with 5:20 left in the fourth quarter, the lights at Firth's football field went out for the second time of the night after the Cougars got in one last offensive play. The game was called at that point, and the defending 2A state champion Pirates had a 22-0 victory.
It was basically the same story as it's been between the two teams over the last two seasons in the state playoff title games. And it was Moser who gave the Cougars fits through much of the game.
Moser scored two touchdowns on the night, the first coming on a fourth-and-goal play with 36 seconds left in the third quarter, bulling his way through a gap on the left side of the line. Easton Shurtliff's kick gave West Side a 15-0 lead at that point.
The game was a defensive battle on both sides in the opening quarter with neither team scoring. The Pirates weren't able to score until just under two minutes left in the first half when Owen Nielsen ran it in up the middle from two yards out. Ivan Campbell ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
Moser set the tone for the Pirates offensively with some hard running to set up the first score of the game.
The first power outage came a minute and a half into the third period, and the Cougars had a tough time getting much going offensively from then on. Firth went for it on fourth down twice deep in its own territory and came up short.
West Side held Cougar quarterback Gage Vasquez in check pretty much throughout the night, with his biggest highlight coming with just under seven minutes left in the game when he connected with Alex Vasquez on a 45-yard pass down to the Pirate 25. Firth just couldn't capitalize.
The Cougars stay home for a Sept. 2 game against Soda Springs.
WEST SIDE 0 8 7 7 -- 22
FIRTH 0 0 0 0 -- 0
WS -- Nielsen 2 run (Campbell run)
WS -- Moser 4 run (Shurtliff kick)
WS -- Moser 59 run (Shurtliff kick)
