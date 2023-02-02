Since the Firth fire station was destroyed in a devastating fire on January 10, 2022 much has been happening behind the scenes.
Restructuring and Leadership Changes
There are three commissioners who govern the Shelley-Firth fire district. The current commissioners are Scott Searle, chairman; Kenneth Johnson; and a new commissioner, Chris Likes.
Dale Mecham retired as chief of the Firth Fire Department in November of last year, but continues to volunteer. We are grateful for his continued help and the experience he brings with over 35 years of service to the district. The commissioners decided to combine the Shelley Fire and Firth Fire Departments into one department. Randy Adams, Chief of Shelley Fire, was appointed chief over the new combined department. The combined department will operate with two stations — one in Shelley and one in Firth. Deputy chiefs serve in each station. Cheyenne Smith and Jared Dye are deputy chiefs in the Shelley station, and La Var Jolley was appointed as the interim deputy chief of the Firth station. Firemen in the two stations will train together and support each other in the combined department. The close working relationship between the two stations in our district will enhance the services provided our communities.
Where’s the Firth Station?
The district was fortunate to be able to temporarily relocate in the former Crofts potato warehouse just east of the station that burned. Although the facility is not ideal for a fire station, it is functional and is located very close to the old station. Improvements have been made and the Firth station is manned by dedicated volunteers. Several firemen have recently joined or reactivated as volunteers, and are excited to be part of the Firth station.
What about equipment?
Two pumper trucks were completely destroyed, a water tender truck and a brush truck were severely damaged, and most equipment in the fire station was destroyed or damaged by heat and smoke from the fire.
Due to the generosity of other departments in Idaho, Firth received a pumper truck from the Boise Fire Department and a pumper truck from the Island Park Fire Department. Idaho fire departments donated much protective gear and firefighting equipment to help the Firth Station become operational again. Shelley Fire also moved a pumper truck from Shelley to Firth. That truck is the same model as one of the pumpers that burned in the fire, so the Firth volunteers are very familiar with operating it. The damaged water tender and brush truck are operational, and repairs are ongoing.
Currently, two Class A pumper trucks are based in the Firth Station and additional pumpers can respond from the Shelley station as needed. The brush trucks have been cleaned and are equipped.
What about a new fire station?
The commissioners are working hard on developing plans for a new station in Firth. The new station will be built on the site of the old station. The old station served our community for many years, but the reality is that we had outgrown it.
The commissioners would like to build an improved station that would better serve our growing area for many years to come. However, the type and size of the new station is constrained by the funds available. The district has received substantial proceeds from insurance on the old station and equipment and is working hard to finalize the insurance claim. Hundreds of hours have been spent identifying each item of equipment destroyed or damaged in the fire, and identifying replacement costs. Additional insurance funds are pending. Rest assured that full loss compensation is being claimed from our insurer.
The future is bright
The fire left an ugly scar in Firth. On the surface, it’s easy to think that nothing much has happened since. However, the reality is that much has been accomplished behind the scenes in the last year. The Firth area currently has good fire protection and will ultimately benefit from a new and improved fire station. We appreciate the support of our community.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.