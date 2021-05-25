Diseases such as cancer and diabetes get more publicity, but other lesser-known illnesses are also major threats. For example, osteoporosis.
In the United States, 10 million people have osteoporosis, with perhaps 34 million at risk with low bone mass. Bingham’s medical experts encourage you to do all you can to protect yourself from the fractures and disability that osteoporosis brings.
In honor of National Osteoporosis Month, here are six important facts you should know about osteoporosis.
What is osteoporosis?
Osteoporosis is a medical condition in which the bones become brittle and fragile from loss of tissue, typically as a result of hormonal changes, or deficiency of calcium or vitamin D.
Does osteoporosis only target older women?
Not too long ago, the disease was considered a natural part of aging among women. Today, scientists realize osteoporosis can affect people at any age, men and women both. And it is no longer considered “natural” or unavoidable. Osteoporosis is largely preventable, but it is also treatable.
You’re young. Should you worry now?
Maintaining bone health is a lifelong process that begins in childhood. To the development of osteoporosis, poor bone growth in early years is as serious as bone loss in later years.
What should you do first?
Start with good nutrition. That is essential for good bones. Calcium is the nutrient most important for reaching peak bone mass and for preventing and treating osteoporosis. Only about 25% of boys and 10% of girls between age nine and 17 are getting the recommended amount of calcium. Their diets are too low in dairy products, fruits, and vegetables and too high in low-calcium beverages such as sodas. Older adults are advised to consume 1,000 to 1,500 milligrams a day of calcium. Studies suggest that only about 50-60% of adults get enough calcium.
What about taking supplements?
Calcium and vitamin D supplements can help many people. The preferred source of calcium is dietary, but supplements may be necessary for people who don’t get recommended intake from food.
What can you do to prevent bone loss?
Physical activity is necessary for building and keeping strong bones through adulthood. Early in life and into the middle years, weight-bearing exercise helps you achieve peak bone mass. Resistance and high-impact workouts probably provide the most benefit. In older adults, even past the age of 90, exercise can be crucial. Not only can it slow bone loss, it can also increase muscle mass and strength twofold or more, decreasing the risk of falls and fractures.
In the five to seven years after menopause, a woman can lose up to 20% of her bone density. Some men are also at risk. However, if you are found to have bone loss, treatments are available.
How far we’ve come
Although it’s not exclusively a female condition, osteoporosis is much more prevalent in women than in men. Office visits for the bone-thinning disease have increased fivefold in the past 10 years, according to the National Osteoporosis Foundation. This indicates more women are seeking diagnosis and treatment.
In addition, women are more aware than ever of the impact that choices made early in life can have on their future bone health. They’re also recognizing the importance of early detection through bone density testing—vitally important because osteoporosis has no symptoms. Many medications are available now that can help slow or even stop the progression of osteoporosis.
See if your bones pass the test with a Bone Density (DXA/DEXA) Scan
Bone density scanning, also called dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) or bone densitometry, is a painless and easy scan that measures bone density, with extremely low levels of radiation exposure. The DXA scan is typically used to diagnose osteoporosis and to determine a patient’s risk for developing fractures.
A DXA scan takes X-rays of bones, most often performed on bones that are likely to break because of osteoporosis, including the lower spine, the narrow neck of the thighbone where it connects to the hip, and bones in the wrist and forearm.
This bone density test helps to identify the decrease in bone density preferably before an individual breaks a bone. The higher the bone mineral content is, the denser the bone. And the denser the bone, the stronger and less likely it is to break.
Who should get a bone density test?
The National Osteoporosis Foundation recommends bone density testing for:
- Women age 65 or older
- Men age 70 or older
- Someone who has broken a bone after age 50, non-traumatic
- Women of menopausal age with risk factors
- Postmenopausal women under age 65 with risk factors
- Men age 50 to 69 with risk factors
Someone with long-term use of certain medications, such as thyroid meds, prednisone, or proton-pump inhibitors used for acid reflux, like Prilosec (omeprazole)
While there are other criteria, such as family history and having diabetes, that puts people at greater risk for having osteoporosis, these are some of the general testing requirements. Osteoporosis is treatable and can be prevented. If you or a loved one meets one of these criteria for testing, and have yet to be tested for osteoporosis, please speak to your primary care provider and ask them if a Bone Density (DXA/DEXA) Scan would be right for you. If so, they can refer you to Dr. Angelo Capricchione.
