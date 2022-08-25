Juliet Marshall

Juliet Marshall, a University of Idaho plant pathologist and head of the Department of Plant Sciences, discusses wheat and barley quality concerns.

ABERDEEN — Recent reports of low test weights and widespread sprout damage are tempering once lofty expectations for this season’s wheat and barley crops in southern and eastern Idaho.

Juliet Marshall, a University of Idaho plant pathologist and head of the Department of Plant Sciences, conducts wheat and barley variety trials in Kimberly, Rupert, Aberdeen, Soda Springs, Idaho Falls, Ririe and Tetonia. At each location, she’s confirmed crop quality problems associated with kernels accumulating starch amid excessive heat, compounded by untimely rains and hail late in the season.

