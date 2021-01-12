Now that the COVID-19 vaccines are being shipped throughout the U.S. and, in particular, to Idaho, many people are asking when they will be able to get the vaccine. Here is an estimated timeline for when Idahoans can get a COVID-19 vaccine.
When the vaccine is available to your priority group, it is anticipated that you will be able to get the vaccine through normal vaccination locations such as your employer, physician’s office, local public health district, or local pharmacy.
Healthcare Personnel & Long-Term Care Facility Residents (December 2020 and ongoing)
- Hospital staff essential for care of COVID-19 patients and maintaining hospital capacity (includes support staff as well as clinical staff)
- Outpatient clinic staff essential for care of COVID-19 patients and maintaining hospital capacity
- Long-term care facility staff & residents
- Home care providers for adults 65 years of age and older; home care providers for adults or children with high-risk medical conditions
- Emergency medical services (EMS)
- Outpatient and inpatient medical staff not already included above who are unable to telework
- Dentists, dental hygienists, and dental assistants
- Pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and pharmacy aides
- Public health and emergency management response workers who are unable to telework
Essential Workers & Older Adults (Available starting February 2021 and ongoing)
- First responders (other than EMS) and safety (fire/police/protective services/community support)
- Pre-K–12 school staff and teachers and daycare [childcare] workers
- Correctional and detention facility staff (other than medical)
- Food processing workers
- Grocery and convenience store workers
- Idaho National Guard (other than medical)
- Other essential workers not already included and unable to telework or to distance from others at work
- Adults 75 years of age or older
Older Adults & High-risk Medical Conditions (Available starting April 2021)
- Adults 65 years of age or older
- People aged 16-64 years with medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19
- Essential workers not included in previous phases
General Public (Available starting May 2021)
- The vaccine will be available to the general public
1. Idaho Governor Brad Little convened the Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee (CVAC) to advise him on and assist state and local entities with the prioritization of vaccines when they are in limited supply, guide planning efforts and broadly communicate messaging to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines across the state. The goals and principles of the group are as follows: reduce transmission, severe illness and death [from the virus that causes COVID-19]; preserve functioning of the healthcare system; recover functioning of society and the economy; protect persons at risk who have access and functional needs; ensure equitable distribution within groups prioritized for vaccination phases and equity in the opportunity for health and well-being; ensure transparency regarding vaccine decision-making.
2. CVAC approved subprioritization. For more information please see: https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/CVAC-Prioritization-for-HCP-and-Essential-Workers.pdf
3. ACIP Recommendation as of 12/22/2020. CVAC has not yet voted on this subgroup.
Source: coronavirus.idaho.gov