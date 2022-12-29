Pale Blue Eye

This image released by Netflix shows Christian Bale as Augustus Landor, left, and Harry Melling as Edgar Allan Poe in a scene from “The Pale Blue Eye.”

 Scott Garfield/Netflix via AP

Grab a jacket or a blanket before you watch Netflix’s engrossing “The Pale Blue Eye.” I don’t care if you’re already in a warm place. You could be on the surface of the sun and still feel chilly watching it.

Set during an unrelenting winter in upstate New York in 1830, this frosty movie with snowy vistas, flickering candles and howling winds will get your teeth chattering. Even lovers romping in bed are fully clothed. The only thing to get the blood moving here is a spot of murder.


