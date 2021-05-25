BLACKFOOT — A total of 82 people cast ballots for the fourth grade art project where young people expressed through drawing pictures of what they like, what they do not like and what they would like in the future of Blackfoot.
Drawings were submitted from all the elementary schools in Blackfoot. Twenty-four drawings, which best illustrated the requested theme, were selected by the city’s Planning and Zoning commission. These pictures were then put on display at the Candy Jar for three weeks, where residents could review and vote, not just for an amazing drawing but also for what they thought best illustrated the best and the worst in current Blackfoot and those things they would like to see in future Blackfoot.
All 24 pictures are eligible to be illustrations in the 2021 update of the Blackfoot Comprehensive Plan. The top five art entries from the students are also eligible for a cash prize. There will actually be a top six receiving prizes due to a tie for fifth place in the voting.
The winners are:
5th Place – Farrah in Emily Davie’s class at the Charter Elementary School
5th Place – Brayden in Mrs. Hanson’s class at Wapello Elementary School
4th Place – Leia in Mrs. Collard’s class at Stoddard Elementary School
3rd Place – Dexten in Megen Thornley class at Groveland Elementary School
2nd Place – Levi in Mrs. Hall’s class at Groveland Elementary School
1st place – Hadle in Mrs. Bevan’s class at Wapello Elementary School
Mayor Marc Carroll will hand out the certificates and cash prizes at the City Council meeting on June 1.