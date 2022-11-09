BLACKFOOT – Gene Womack of Blackfoot, who will be the grand marshal in the Pocatello Veterans Parade on Saturday, Nov. 12, joined the National Guard when he was still in high school.
“The Korean War was going on and there was the draft,” he said. “I probably joined the Guard because my friends joined.”
Womack entered military service on Jan. 9, 1956.
From the Guard, he served in the Army Reserve for three years in the heavy weapons unit. The unit worked with 50-60 caliber machine guns.
In April 1966, he served a little while in the Army Engineers.
“I never had a break between services,” he said.
Next he transferred to the U.S. Navy Seabees and then the Reserves where he served for 26 years.
The Seabees are a U.S. Navy construction battalion that built naval shore facilities in combat zones.
“You had to be a journeyman in the construction trade to get into the Seabees,” Womack said. “Back then, the Seabees were divided into three categories: light, builder and concrete. The light category built houses; builders were those who work in heavy construction with timber trestles and bridges; and concrete.”
How was he assigned projects?
“The Seabees notified me about what projects were available. I chose what projects I wanted.”
“As the foreman, I picked my crew,” he said. “Our battalion was headquartered in Seattle; I would pick guys from all over the Northwest.”
He and his crew worked heavy construction, building bridges and docks.
“My unit was activated to be sent to Vietnam once,” he said. “We packed our 782 gear, including our rifles, and hung our gear on the wall. That’s as far as it got; it never moved off that wall.” (The Navy and Marines designated 782 gear is what is needed for deployment or field exercises.)
“I volunteered a couple times for Vietnam,” Womack said. “The closest I got to Vietnam was Hawaii where we built cottages on the beach for soldiers on R&R from Vietnam. We also built golf cart paths for a golf course on base.”
At the Marine base near Twentynine Palms, Calif., they picked up shrapnel from the bombing range.
To prepare the troops for what they may find in Vietnam, Womack’s Seabee unit worked for seven years building a base camp, Vietnamese village, tunnels and booby traps on a base near Gulfport, Miss.
“I’ve received a lot of medals,” Womack said.
His medals include recognition from the Fleet Command, the 40/8 medal is presented in French. “Everything is in French so we stumble through the language,” he said. The 40/8 was the size of a train car used in France during WWI. The train car could carry 40 troops or eight mules. During the medal ceremony, “everything is in French,” Womack said. “I stumbled through the language.”
He has received a medal from the Seabee Veterans of America which was a construction battalion during WWII. “Morrison-Knudsen had the construction contract for the Pacific Islands.”
“As a Seabee, I have fired all the weapons, established work sites and defended worksites.”
His “other” job was working for the post office. He retired after about 41 years.
“Each year, I received 17 days of paid leave to work for the military,” he said. By the end of his service with the post office, he received 26 days of paid vacation.
For 28 years, Womack has been a member of the American Legion Stewart Hoover Post in Blackfoot. He has been instrumental in establishing the Honor Guard that honors veterans at their funerals.
“The Honor Guard needs to be requested by the families,” he said. “Over the years, we have been part of 3,000 funerals because we were the only Honor Guard that would travel. Now other military Honor Guards are willing to travel. In the early years, we were doing 150 or better funerals each year. Now we do about 65 funerals each year.
“To provide a 21-gun salute, we need three, five or seven to fire rifles. We normally provide seven rifles. The Honor Guard must be requested by the family.”
What did he like about the military?
“It’s all in your attitude,” Womack said. “It can be a good or bad experience. There are advantages, like medical help. I had open heart surgery that cost me $5. The VA covered the rest of the cost. My wife has also been helped with her medical needs.”
The American Legion in Blackfoot has remodeled. “Pratt Logging donated all the wood,” he said. “My grandson-in-law did all the wood work.”
“The American Legion is a place for veterans,” Womack said. “It gives veterans a place to go.”
