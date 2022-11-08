The Bingham County Prosecutor's Office has charged Melissa Perkes, 35, with second-degree murder after a man died from stab wounds.
Blackfoot Police responded to an apartment complex on North Broadway Street late Monday night after a 911 caller reported they thought someone may be injured.
The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Jace Williams of Blackfoot. The probable cause affidavit filed in Perkes' case states Williams was heard yelling for help and that he had been stabbed.
An ambulance was called to the scene due to Williams' injuries and he was taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Court records state he had two stab wounds.
Police searched the apartment where Williams had been found. They reportedly found a kitchen knife with blood stains on the stairs outside the apartment.
Pools of blood were also found near the railing, and in the hallway of the apartment complex. Inside the apartment, blood stains were found on the bed and on the window blinds. No one else was found inside the apartment when police did a safety sweep.
The officers contacted the owner of the apartment complex to access security footage. The owner gave police the hard drive.
The owner told officers Perkes and Williams were living together in the apartment.
In the security footage, Williams and Perkes are seen entering the apartment complex together just after 10:10 p.m. Perkes is seen leaving the apartment around 10:42 p.m. and exiting the building. She returned to the apartment after three minutes.
At 11:42 p.m. Williams is seen exiting the apartment with a knife in his hand. He collapses and begins kicking a nearby door as several people from neighboring apartments come out to check on him.
One minute after Williams left the apartment, Perkes is seen exiting the building without shoes.
The detective who wrote the probable cause affidavit included his conclusion that Williams was lying face down on the bed when he was stabbed, based on the blood in the bedroom and his injuries. The detective also noted there was no other entrance to the apartment, which has windows 40 feet above the ground.
Perkes was located and arrested, but reportedly told police she would not speak to them without a lawyer. The detective observed a blood stain on her leg.
Magistrate Judge Cleve Colson set Perkes' bond at $1 million Tuesday and ordered that a public defender be appointed to represent her.
Second-degree murder is punishable with a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence. A preliminary hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 17 in Bingham County Court.
