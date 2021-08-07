The Bingham-Blackfoot Joint Detective Division is currently seeking the public’s help in locating Cecelia “Cece” E. Broncho.
Cecelia is wanted in questioning for her involvement in a hit-and- run accident, vehicle pursuit and resisting and obstructing incident that transpired before the shooting near Rich Street and S. Shilling Wednesday morning, Aug. 4. Police say there is reason to believe that Cecelia was in the vehicle prior to the shooting incident that transpired after the vehicle pursuit.
Police said Cecelia was not involved in the shooting on S. Shilling. Cecelia currently has a misdemeanor warrant for her arrest out of Bingham County for an unrelated incident. If you have any information of Cecelia’s whereabouts, please contact Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 785-1234.