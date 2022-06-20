In the future, everyone is likely going to have to find ways to conserve what water is available. One of those conservation methods that is gaining popularity is xeriscaping, which is the practice of replacing grassy lawns with plants and other materials that are adapted to a low moisture environment.
Reed Findlay, a professor with a masters in agronomy at the University of Idaho, describes the practice of xeriscaping as an “art.”
Judith Barton, a Blackfoot resident, has had a xeriscaped lawn since 2020 that features a rock garden with patches of blue and sparkle rocks, decorated with lamps and lawn ornaments.
“It’s been awesome because not only does it cut back on the water but lawn maintenance in general, so I mean costs with fertilizer and weed control,” Barton said. Her landscaping was done by Gisin Landscape and Design, based in Blackfoot.
Xeriscaping can include rockscaping along with the low moisture plants and it can even include grass as long as it’s not the focal point. There’s no single way to create a xeriscaped lawn.
Despite the rain that has been received this spring, it still has not been enough to break the drought that covers most of the western United States. Most of Bingham County is currently classified under a moderate drought.
“What (the rain) has done is lengthened the time we’d have to fill the reservoirs. We thought with normal precipitation we’d be cutting rights right now and we wouldn’t be gaining any additional storage in the reservoirs but because of the recent rains we’ve stored a little bit more water then we’ve anticipated,” said Tony Olenichak, Water District 1 watermaster.
For the entire year, we’re still behind on our average precipitation, Olenichak said, so we’ll like experience some deficits and water shortages in the late summer, “unless we get extraordinary amounts of rain.” The Palisades Reservoir has filled to 52% as of June 5 from 32% on March 15, and the Jackson Lake reservoir has filled to 32% from 21%.
Irrigators have been cutting back their water usage in order to conserve enough to make it through the growing year. While people on city water services aren’t likely to experience shortages, Olenichak considers it guaranteed that there will be water curtailments to irrigators, which happens just about every year. He thinks there will just be more curtailments than what is typical.
“We’ve gotten dryer not only in the surface water over the last several years but also the groundwater levels are concerning,” Olenichak said. “It’s good to conserve on that supply as well as on the surface water supply.”
Municipal irrigation during the summer months accounts for a huge portion of water the city pumps. According to Princton Lee, Blackfoot Water superintendent, in the winter they pump an average of about 1.5 million gallons a day and in the summer that goes up to about 8.5 million gallons a day.
Barton said ever since she’s had her rockscape put in, her water bill has been lower.
“I know that in the past when we had all the lawn my water bill would jump $50 to $80 depending on how much we watered in the summer and how dry it was, so it hasn’t done that the past couple years,” Barton said.
While Barton said her xeriscaping is cost effective, it is expensive if you have it done by a landscaping company.
“It’s not cheap. It does cost a pretty penny to get it done if you want it done right, but when you’re young and have the energy then you can do it at your own cost,” Barton said.
While Findley said that when xeriscaping “the more of an artist you are the better you end up,” he also pointed out that your work can improve. Like if you decide to paint, “your first few paintings might be ugly, but you get better as you go.”
He recommends that people who are looking to get started on xeriscaping their lawn get educated on which plants are drought tolerant, and then look at the height and color characteristics of the different types of plants.
“I like to throw in a rock garden type look, and then plant the plants next to the rocks and have different heights, the higher plants towards the back and the lower lying plants towards the front,” Findley said.
A possible downside to xeriscaping Findley brought up was that while xeriscaping is getting more acceptable, it could possibly limit the amount of people who like your property.
Barton hasn’t experienced this. She’s received compliments from strangers on her rock garden, and her house value has only improved.
“I mean I’ve had people in the store I don’t even know stop and say ‘oh, we’ve seen (your) house. It is so nice. We really appreciate what you’ve done’. Well, it wasn’t that bad to start with, it was just grass,” Barton said.
Lee, whose wife has decided to eliminate grass on their lawn and expand their garden area, said that theoretically if the majority of house lawns were xeriscaped we would significantly cut our water usage in the summer.
And conserving water is likely only going to become more important as the years go on.
Olenichak, who is thinking about xeriscaping his own lawn, said, “If the climate continues to warm like some say it is, I think we’re going to have less and less water available and it’ll especially be difficult if the population keeps growing.
“We’re really going to be limited, I think in the future, to how much water we’ll have available to us, more than what we’ve seen in even the recent years,” he added.