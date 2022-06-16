BLACKFOOT — Zions Bank in Blackfoot recently gave a local house a free makeover for its annual Paint-a-Thon event.
“The Paint-a-Thon is something that Zions Bank does every year,” said Troy Eppich, branch manager of Zions Bank in Blackfoot. “It’s been part of our culture for 30 years.”
This year, Zions Bank painted the home of Blackfoot resident Vonda Henderson, a 75-year-old woman whose husband passed away last year. Around 45 bank employees and their families volunteered to help Monday.
“We ask the community for help in locating people in need,” said Eppich. “We heard about her through a local businessman. She’s a good lady. We’ve talked and become friends.”
When Vonda found out that Zions Bank was planning to give her house the makeover, she was moved to tears.
“It came right after my husband passed away,” she said. “So it was pretty emotional. But there was a lot of gratitude.”
In addition to painting, Zions employees provide yard clean-up, pruning, mowing, planting and minor repairs as needed by homeowners, according to a company press release. The cost for all paint and supplies is contributed by Zions Bank.
The average age of this year’s homeowner is 75, with an average yearly income of $24,489, the release said. Projects completed during the event were selected with the assistance of nominations from the public, state housing agencies, community organizations and local churches.
“They’ve done fantastic,” said Vonda. “They’ve done great work. And a lot of work. It’s a big house.”
Vonda showed appreciation for Eppich and Zions Bank for doing this for her. She also wanted to thank Gary Baumgartner of Blackfoot Paint & Glass for recommending her for the Paint-a-Thon.
Vonda’s home is one of around 30 houses throughout Idaho and Utah that will be getting a makeover from Zions Bank. Eppich said over 1,600 employees and their family members throughout the two states have volunteered to help with the Paint-a-Thon.
“It’s something we do for the community,” he said. “Over the course of 30 years, we’ve painted 126 houses.”
According to a press release from Zions Bank, this event is held every year to assist elderly, disabled or veteran home owners “take pride in their homes and maintain their independence.” Since they started this project back in 1991, Zions Bank has painted around 1,221 homes throughout Idaho and Utah.