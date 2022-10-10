The winner of the East Idaho State Fair (EISF) quilt raffle, sponsored by the Blackfoot Zonta Women’s Club, was Julie Haddon, a charter member of the local chapter.
Zonta organized a lunch to commemorate the occasion and reward Haddon with the quilt at Tommy Vaughn’s at noon on Oct. 7.
People at the fair who walked by the quilt barn and were interested were able to purchase raffle tickets at $5 for six tickets or $1 a ticket and enter into the bidding to be awarded the prize-winning quilt. It was quilted by Connie Tabor, a local quilter in Moreland, and won a red ribbon at the EISF.
Haddon said that many people come to the quilt barn to enter the raffle every year.
“A lot of people give every year so they would come by to take a chance on winning that beautiful quilt,” Haddon said.
The funds raised by the quilt raffle will go toward a scholarship called the Zonta Club of Blackfoot Scholarship which is awarded to non-traditional students looking to go back to school and better their future.
Linda Dunbar, the chairperson for the committee that awards the scholarship, said the applicant or applicants who are awarded the scholarship are usually a person who is working and going back to school to get a degree or to further their occupation in a certain area.
People who want to be awarded the scholarship have to have been out of high school for five years and have a semester of college under their belt. They also have to have either an employer recommendation or two personal recommendations.
“That kind of proves to us that they’re not going to be a fly-by-night,” Dunbar said
The Zonta Women’s Club sends the scholarship out to Idaho State University, College of Southern Idaho, Brigham Young University — Idaho and the University of Idaho. They haven’t yet put the scholarship out, so those who qualify can put in an application.
Dunbar said the committee looks at the needs of those who are applying as well.
“That’s something that we pay really close attention to, and how they contributed to their community and all those kinds of things that (tells) us what they’re going to do is a valuable thing for the community,” Dunbar said.
The last time they awarded the scholarship was to two people, one woman who was going to become a nurse practitioner and one man who was going to become a diesel mechanic.
“We leave it open so that if we only get one person who really deserves this scholarship we can do that, or we could do two,” Dunbar said.
The total funds raised for this scholarship are $1,750, and the committee will decide on how this will be awarded, whether it will be split up or go to one recipient.
The Zonta Women’s Club is looking for new people to join them in their philanthropic efforts to assist women and children.
“We need to get the younger generation involved,” Dunbar said. “I think if we could get young people interested they’d find it very worthwhile to be a member.”
Haddon joined as the club was 30 thirty years ago, and around six years ago she asked Natalie Steffler to join when they were on the same bowling team.
“I joined because a friend asked me, and it sounded like fun,” Haddon said.
“It seems like the pandemic just made it so having club meetings was not a real reality. People didn’t want to attend things in public. Zoom works for some people and not for some,” Steffler said. Dunbar said they were in their transition phase from meeting mostly on Zoom to doing in-person events again.
“We’re supporting women and girls’ issues,” Dunbar said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.