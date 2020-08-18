BLACKFOOT – On Aug. 19, 1930, Joan Mansor Blessinger was born to Leo and Nellie Mansor at the home of her grandparents, Harry and Minnie Trego, in Groveland. She was raised in Blackfoot with her brother Don.
Joan married Jim Blessinger on April 24, 1949, at her parents' home in Blackfoot. The family grew, and Jim and Joan raised their children in Blackfoot, including two daughters, Kathy Eisenbarth and Diane Colson, and a son, Steve Blessinger. While the children were young, the family also lived for a short time on the Blessinger family ranch in Clyde in the Lost River Valley. Joan always talked about what an education it was for a city girl to adapt to living hours from any town.
Joan has always been a supportive mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother. We are all so blessed to have her in our lives. Help us celebrate her 90th birthday today, Aug. 19, from 5-6 p.m. with a drive-by “Happy Birthday” celebration on the front lawn of the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. You can also send her a card at 2065 Highland Dr., Blackfoot, 83221.