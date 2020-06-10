BLACKFOOT – During a department head meeting last week with Bingham County commissioners, information was shared that the plan for the 4-H Fair at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds to take place has not changed.
According to Julie Buck of the University of Idaho Extension office, the program will see some changes, but overall should feel familiar.
Those competing will have some similar experiences; they will show their animals in classic form but will also be broadcast online for others who are not comfortable in attending in person due to COVID-19 concerns. Those involved in setting the fair up will take extra precautions to keep the public safe.
They will be moving some of the exhibits from certain buildings into others and closing them off. They will provide digital tours of those exhibits to limit the amount of interaction between those attending, and to ensure that the projects on display are subjected to any form of contamination.
Those showing animals will be able to do the live auction as well as a dual lined online auction. According to Buck, the online auction and live auction will be simultaneous, allowing those who would like to bid on an animal but will not be able to attend in person to do so.
Currently, most 4-H events are being held via webinars according to the U of I Extension 4-H website. They have activities and learning opportunities scheduled all summer for those who would like to participate. There will also be a few in-person events later in the month, including the Idaho Youth Cattle Producer Conference in Burley, the 2020 Idaho 4-H State Teen Association Convention (STAC), and the Annual Snake River Pest Management Tour at the Aberdeen R&E Center. Each of the specified events will provide the local youth the opportunity to learn more about handling and raising healthy animals.
To find an entire list of different webinars and events, visit https://www.uidaho.edu/extension/county/bingham/news.