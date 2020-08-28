BLACKFOOT -- Over half of the inmates housed at the Bingham County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from Sheriff Craig Rowland on Friday.
On Tuesday at about 6:45 p.m. the sheriff’s office learned that four inmates in the jail had tested positive for COVID-19, Rowland said.
"We worked with our medical provider and the decision was made to test all the inmates and the detention staff," he added. "On Wednesday we tested the entire jail population and the staff. Fifty-three inmates tested positive for COVID-19 and five staff tested positive."
All people who have tested negative have been moved to other pods, Rowland said.
"We are working with Dr. (Jeff) Keller and his staff to treat everyone who needs treatment," he added.
Southeast Idaho Public Health has been notified and is assisting with the response.
All detention deputies have been following all the protocols from the health department and will continue to work with them on any additional protocols, Rowland said.