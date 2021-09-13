Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot Little League and Malad Youth Football League players joined forces Saturday in a show of patriotism on Patriots Day to honor those who died during the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City 20 years ago. They were also honoring the 13 United States servicemen who were killed recently in Afghanistan.
The joint effort had the two teams line up at one end of the field and march to the midfield line, with Blackfoot players holding the poles with the flags and the Malad players holding a corner of the flag as they marched to the sound of Lee Greenwood’s now famous song “God Bless the U.S.A.”
They remained at midfield for the Star Spangled Banner before retreating to the end zone and the start of the game.
The flags were obtained from a local Blackfoot Boy Scout troop for the presentation in front of nearly 100 fans who gathered to witness the celebration.
“We felt that it was important to show these young players that it is important to remember dates in this country’s history, even if they hadn’t been born yet,” Liz Baldwin said. “I have a son who plays on this team, a husband and another son who coach and a son in the military and we all feel that our fallen heroes and our military are way too important to who and what we are that should never be forgotten.”
The ceremony took place on Saturday afternoon, just before 1 p.m. at the Mountain View Middle School football fields.