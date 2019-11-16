POCATELLO — HELICOPRION.
That is a word some of us are not acquainted with. It is the unique spiraled teeth of the buzzsaw shark. It is the result of two key facts: it doesn’t shed its teeth and it keeps growing new ones. You can learn about this and much more at the exhibit currently open to the public at the Idaho Museum of Natural History: The Buzzsaw Sharks of Idaho . .. Wicked and Weird!
Returning to the Helicoprion ...this (not shedding teeth) creates a storage problem by wrapping its baby teeth in a tightly coiled spiral. Imagine though if it had a loose, open spiral where the teeth did not fully wrap 360 degrees. More than 20 million years before the first Helicoprion fossils, there is an animal called Toxoprion who did exactly this. So far, scientists have described a handful of tooth spirals but have yet to find a jaw to provide context. Here, we imagine what a Toxoprion could have looked like, foreshadowing the giant Helicoprion.”
The buzzsaw shark replica is sticking its large head right out of the wall and two galleries in the museum are presently dedicated to the sharks. Exhibit manager Curt Schmitz has done a very good job educating people, young and old alike.
The public has the opportunity through December to see the Sharks of Idaho and the fossils found in this area, before it closes. The museum is located at 698 E. Dillon St., on the ISU campus and is open every day of the week except Monday, 12-6 p.m. Director of the IMNH is Dr. Leif Tapanila and the Director of Development is Terri Bergmeier. The Idaho Museum of Natural History is celebrating its 85th year.
Now, back to Bingham County ... sharks need water and guess where we were ... right on the edge of the Pacific Ocean. Scientists have dated the fossil of the Helicoprions at 270 million years old and was at the end of the Triassic period.
Where in Bingham Country were the fossils? They were found at the Gay Mine, just east of Fort Hall. They were found in a bed or layer of phosphate. What is phosphorus? Judy Probart, formerly of the Idaho State Journal, provided this description:
“It’s not gold. Not silver. Outlaws never held up a train or robbed a wagon to steal it. It looks a little like coal, but it stinks to high heaven when it is burned. And it is nearly as common as dirt along the rides of this corner of the state. It is phosphate, the black sediment left behind some 250 million years ago when this part of the earth was a shallow sea. The so-called Phosphoria Formation reached maximum thickness of about 230 feet among the outer layers of earth, where it bends and tilts with the distinctive geometry of Basin and Range faulting and folding.”
Similar fossils were also found at a mine in Soda Springs.