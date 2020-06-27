The City of Blackfoot has a history when it comes to baseball and I’d like to share the following.
The Fats and the Leans
It was June 1913 and two Blackfoot softball teams, ”The Fats” and “The Leans,” were getting ready to play ball when the picture featured here was taken. It was decided the proceeds would go to charity. Although I’m not sure who won or what proceeds were raised, I am sure the two teams had fun.
Identification of the teams in the photo is as follows:
Leans: Top Row: Standing L-R: Cecil C. Clark; Lou Killian; Leonard O’Neil, (Chick O Neil’s dad); Harry Kroack; Ray or Roy Olsen (umpire); John Martin; (Unknown); Mark M. Farmer; Chas Clark; and Richard (Dick) Watson.
Fats: Middle Row, kneeling: Henry Danilson, William H, Danilson, Henry Giles and Hyrum Allen.
Fats: Bottom Row Sitting (L-R: James A. Martin; (?); Chas. Hilliard; J.H. Anderson, (Lawyer); Al Miller, (Adrienne Briggs father).
Returned With Victorious Eagles
From The Blackfoot News, Saturday, June 3, 1893: “Blackfoot’s baseball boys team returned from Idaho Falls Tuesday evening with victorious eagles. They met the Idaho Falls Nine upon their own grounds and conquered them. They went, they played and they won. The Saturday before, the Pocatello nine came up to Blackfoot and played our boys. They returned home as messengers of the tidings, “We were not in it.
“The two victories make Blackfoot boys the champions in the great Snake River Valley. Hurrah for our victorious nine! Long may they wear the honors they won; long may they be the champions of the field!”