“Old Tom Bond” — well known for his collections of artifacts and pictures of places, people and events — preserved much of the history of the Old West. His museum, part of which is now absorbed into the Bingham County Historical Museum, provided an additional classroom for school field trips for students in the Blackfoot area for many years.
Stepping into Bond’s “Pioneer Rest Museum,” one crossed the threshold into a world of buckskin featuring titanic struggles between valiant Indians defending their beloved prairies and Custer’s Cavalrymen.
Bond’s description of the epic clash where Custer’s 7th U.S. Cavalry died in the sagebrush of the Little Big Horn one hot afternoon in June 1876 was a highlight of the museum tour. One of the walls in there held Charlie Russell’s matchless Montana paintings and in every room were Sharps rifles, arrowheads, yellowing maps, added photographs, dazzling Indian outfits, and a hundred other items.
Recognized widely for his one-man museum, which he maintained in his house, he was seldom thought of as a Pioneer Farmer of the area, but was nominated “Pioneer Farmer” by Addie Tressel of Groveland.
It was 1890 when Bond finally saw Blackfoot. It wasn’t for long though as he, his brother and parents were passing through on their way to Teton. It was 1894 when he again saw the town which was to become a passion for him.
The Bond family moved into the Augustine Ranch home. It was touch and go in those early days what with no canals and a few crops growing. It meant that Tom Bond had to do work other than farming to earn money to help keep the family.
He made money by hauling wood from the lavas to Blackfoot. A trip would take two days and he was paid $3 a load for it to be delivered. He hauled wood for seven years, and then began raising general farm crops.
His two brothers and his father also farmed. Finally his father established a brokerage firm and began to handle potatoes. “We were the ones who helped develop the market for Idaho potatoes in the West,” Bond said. “In 1907 I made a trip with several car loads of potatoes and tried to sell them. I was successful.”
Among the places he visited were Los Angeles, El Paso, and Houston. “The next year there was less sales resistance to the Idaho potatoes,” Bond said. He recalled that many of the buyers were more than a little skeptical about the “spuds” but the Bonds guaranteed and they delivered.
By the 1920s, Bond moved into feeding cattle. He recalled providing plenty of jobs hauling beet pulp to the cattle. He estimated that the Bonds spent $3-4 million over the years feeding cattle. “We grow beets to keep in the running for the best beet pulp The company would sell only to people who sold beets, so we always grew them,” he explained.
As the years went on, farming no longer was his occupation. You might say that during his later years, his occupation was collecting. Actually Bond said it was nothing more than just a hobby but his house was crowded with items he had collected over the years.
Quite a man and it is our privilege to have part of his collection as part of our present day Bingham County Historical Museum. We should take the time to go and see the past and give a silent moment of thought to the man who collected our past to our future.
---
THOMAS GEORGE BOND
Written by Bonnie Bond Stoddard for the 1990 Bingham County History Book.
Tom Bond of Groveland, collector of museum items and preserver of pioneer history and antiques, made the home that he and Mrs. Bond occupied the site of their unique collection. His wife Francis is to be complimented for the many hours she spent restoring each priceless possession that Tom would bring home. Several times after the donor had seen the results of her efforts, had second thoughts of taking it back. Just keeping the collection dusted was a job in itself.
The opportunity of furnishing many of the antiques used in the western scenes of the movie “Shane” was a highlight to the Bonds, after which Paramount managers arranged a trip for Tom to go to Hollywood.
Sharing his treasures with the school children, displaying many of his collected treasures annually at the Eastern Idaho State Fair and entering in the parades was his reward.
His one great love was his “old Ford” in which he roamed the country seeking antiques throughout Idaho and Montana and for his cattle buying business. The cattle he would buy by the car lot, some were for his own feedlot at the ranch, the balance on commission for packers. Treasures he found would be brought home.
At the age of 78, Tom published his first and only novel, “Pioneer Voices,” the result of notes kept for more than half a century on odds and ends on paper of grocery packages, flattened out to the backs of advertising posters. They were notes left by his father, John Bond. He prepared an account entitled, “Handcarts West in “86” which tells of the hardships of the emigrants of 1856.
His sister Emily Bond Patz, a writer, assisted Tom. Tom then published numerous short stories and poetry.
Tom was recalling a time when he and his wife could no longer care for his valuable collection and requested assistance from the Blackfoot Mayor E.S. Lindquist. It was Tom’s desire that the collection be housed in a log cabin and remain in Bingham County as the Tom Bond Museum.
To Tom’s delight it was decided there would be a Tom Bond Museum in Blackfoot. At this time the collection would match the collection in the state capitol at Boise.
When Mr. Bond was asked what the value of his collection might be, his reply with a twinkle in his eye was that money was not important but it would take the better part of a day to see it all. The JayCees began to make arrangements to transfer the collection to Blackfoot as arranged by Mr. Bond’s nephew, Stacy Bond. The collection was moved by a number of trucks from the Bingham County Road Department from the Bond home and several adjoining sheds to Blackfoot for a short term storage until a building was made available.
Assisting with the moving of the collection and making the presentation of the collection at a special banquet in Tom’s behalf to the JayCees was his grandniece, Bonnie Bond Stoddard. At the banquet a certificate of recognition and appreciation was given to Tom Bond, March 18, 1961, for his donation in the field of history.
Mr. Bond was born January 30, 1878, in Henefer, Utah, to John and Amelia Jane Tristram Bond. In 1890 the family moved to Idaho, settling in Teton City for about three years. They traveled to Susanville, California, then returned to Idaho, settling in Moreland June 21, 1884.
He has farmed, operated a livestock business at Groveland, and had an interest in a produce business with his brothers, known as Bond Bros & Company Limited in Blackfoot.
Tom met a young nurse, who was taking care of his dad, by the name of Frances J. Butler. She was born November 5, 1882, at Richmond, Virginia, to Mr. and Mrs. William Butler. They were married September 4, 1912, in Blackfoot by a Baptist minister. They lost one child at birth. Groveland was their home throughout their married life. There she practiced her profession by helping her relatives and neighbors. Frances was educated in nursing and spent more than two years traveling over Europe as a nurse and companion to a wealthy woman. Later she came to Pocatello, where she worked in the hospital as a registered nurse, prior to her marriage.
Tom was a member of the Baptist Church.
In the spring of 1935, he entered into a cattle operation with two nephews, Wayne and Stacy Bond. A cattle ranch was purchased at Small, Idaho, where Wayne and Stacy and family moved in the spring of 1939. From then on his interests shifted to Clark County to the development of the Bond Ranch.
When he was a young man, he became a member of the I.O.O.F. Lodge at Blackfoot.
Frances died April 18, 1960, following a lingering illness. Tom wintered in Mesa, Arizona, in 1961 with his nephew and wife, Stacy and Helen Bond, returning with them to the ranch in Clark County. In June of 1962 due to his health, he entered the Carson Nursing Home in Ririe where he died July 4, 1971, at the age of 94. He and his wife are buried in the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot.
Tom Bond loved to write about his neighbors. He considered pioneers were as we consider people helping people today as Heroes.
---
“JUST NEIGHBOR FOLKS”
By TOM BOND
Idaho, the land of sunshine, of broad and smiling valleys, snow-capped mountains, and life giving rivers nestling in a wealth of verdure, as a rose blooming in a desert land.
A magic land, a land favored of the gods.
Nay, nay My friend, the land you see today, smiling in the sunshine, freighted with products of a bounteous harvest is but the echo of a dream, hope implanted to fruitage by a pioneer band.
If I would might bid them speak for me, and show you the toil-worn-hands. I would you might where they once stood, the blazing summer sun shining down upon them.
Vast stretches of sage brush plains extending on all sides from the rising to the setting sun. The monotone of the landscape broken only here and by clumps of willows or stunted cottonwood trees with nothing of houses. fences ditches, or grass. Nothing in sight on all the plains but a hope, a vision, down deep in the pioneer hearts. A vision of a home to be I would you might pause with me and see what manner of man these pioneer men were.
Over yonder is Grandpa John England, a little old man with greying and stooping shoulders, a stranger in a strange land. Without money or other resources except a faithful band of neighbors and friends, building with pride and hope the People’s Canal. It takes good metal to do that my lad. There he stands, the seer, the prophet, a friend.
A cheery word here, a kindly word of advice there, a pot of coffee taken from his slender resources and divided among the teamsters on the grade on cold stormy days. That is how grandpa England built the People’s Canal. He built not only the canal, but a monument to his memory. That slender sandy complexioned man with the glasses hurrying about is J.H. Green , the merchant of Mackay. Pa, to his friends, just an old fashioned storekeeper you say.
Well, Pa had a fool idea in his head. He figured people coming into a new country, mostly broke, needed food and supplies to carry them till they could raise a crop. He went broke at it three or four times.
But that didn’t seem to matter, he went on loading their teams with freight for the mines and carry them over the hard bumps. A little man with a big heart and a great understanding. Honor seemed to walk by his side and encompass him about like a shield. Green ran a store at Mackay and did a forwarding business to the mines in the surrounding hills ninety miles away at Blackfoot. The railroad terminal of the freight road. Green had a partner named Hull, who ran a drugstore and superintended the railroad end of the freighting business. Mr. Hull died in course of time and the old grey Probate Judge journeyed to Mackay to settle up Mr. Hull’s estate and learn what interest each partner had in the business. On arriving in Mackay, the Judge went to Lost River Company Store where Mr. Green was busy going through his mail.
After stating his business, Mr. Green said, “Well, Judge, If you will be kindly seated a few minutes, while I finish looking through my mail, we”ll go into this little matter.”
After finishing the mail and carefully cutting a chew of tobacco he drew out his bank book and ledger and said, “Judge, half of the cash and accounts are Mr. Hull’s. When you are through looking at those, we’ll look at the stock in the store and the warehouse.” Which they did. Green said, “Mr. Judge half of this is Mr. Hull’s; we will now go to the house and eat dinner.”
When arriving at the house they walked trough the rooms and he showed the judge the contents and said, “Now Judge, half of what you see is Mr. Hull’s.” Then carefully taking off his coat and placing it on a chair he said, “and half of this coat is Mr. Hull’s.”
Then turning to the Judge he said, “Now we’ve looked into these little matters, we’ll eat our dinner.” The old Judge seemed disturbed and finally said, “Didn’t you have any written agreement?” Green looked puzzled and then said, ”Why no Judge, you see Judge Hull and I were partners.”
The only remark the Judge could think of at the time was, “Well, I’ll be damned.”
Did you notice while in Arco, a little, short broad-shouldered man with a bald head? And stuttered when he talked with you, wore an apron when not in bed, which was seldom, ran old fashioned store and restaurant, rooming house, livery stable, butcher shop, ranch, and stage line? You couldn’t by any chance miss him. He always had a tribe of homeless cats, dogs or men at his door.
Always feeding something old fashioned, a small corner of France transplanted in Idaho. Hard as nails to dead beats, but a heart as tender as a woman’s to those in distress. ‘Twas following the big blizzard and two men out of work started to walk to Blackfoot, got caught in the storm and perished. One of the men had a family living at Arco. Times weren’t too good or food plentiful.
Paul Thomas got up early on Christmas morning as usual. After cooking breakfast, he being a bachelor, he went into the store and brought out a large box, into it he placed a sack of flour, some bacon, sugar, fruit, gloves and stockings and a couple of dolls. After filling the box, he turned to his man Grover and said, “Grover, put the team on the sleigh and take this box and drive to Mrs. Rheal’s at the rock quarry. You will put the box in the kitchen and walk away and say nothing.”
These are just a few leaves out of the lives of our old pioneers. Leaves out of their everyday lives. Leaves they thought turned down. They didn’t consider these acts as anything but part of the day’s work.
A smiling land rose from the desert waste. Abundance is here on all sides. These men, along with countless others, will ever remain unknown and unsung, yet like the cliff breasting the storm, it stood firm and offered strength to the faltering, shade to the weary, and cooling draughts from its never failing springs of hope at its base.
THE PIONEERS, GOD BLESS THEM.