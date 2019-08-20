Today’s story is about David Henry Biethan. Reference is made to the ad he placed in the Blackfoot News, October 3, 1896, and no less on the front page. He was one of Blackfoot’s leading businessmen for 50 years and owned several buildings.
His granddaughter, Leo Ockerman, wrote 271 pages about the life of the Biethans and entitled it, “Hills and the Valley.” She wrote, “The buildings he owned were on both sides of West Pacific Street to the alleys from Broadway. He also owned three buildings on Northwest Main Street. These buildings were occupied at that time by the following businesses: The Bon Ton soda fountain, and candy store, operated by Gus and Tom Morris, brothers; Baron, a clothing store that later became Thorsen Drug Store; and then Cushman’s Arts and Crafts, a barber shop, an eatery; The Emporium, a movie house and later a dance hall and a pool hall called Ted’s (still in the same location).
“He also owned three buildings on Northwest Main Street. And one was his mercantile where anyone could buy what they needed from hay, groceries, furniture, hardware, shoes, anything a person could need and even at the back of the store he sold coffins for $40 each. Downstairs was the mortuary. Other businesses on Main Street were Martha Gillis Millinery and Dress Shop and then Bit ‘O Nostalgia and a paint store that was and still is Cushman’ Paint and Glass and an Army surplus store that became Tony’s Curio (Tony Bernat store owner).”
D.H. was born at Fort Madison, Iowa, Sept. 10, 1856. He came alone to Blackfoot and was a harness maker. Susan Elizabeth Holbrook came from Illinois with her parents and four brothers to Blackfoot in 1883. Her mother ran a boarding house..
The Biethans’ romance began when Susan, age 18, fell off her horse and hurt her leg. Two young men were competing for courtship. T.J. Mann, decided if he went to church every Sunday it would prove to her that he would be the one, but David showered Susan with attention and won her heart. They were married in Blackfoot in 1885.
He served as city treasurer for two terms, was a member of the first city council, was instrumental in organizing the board for the East Idaho District Fair, and he helped to secure the building for the Utah-Idaho Sugar Co. in Blackfoot.
During that time, Blackfoot was a small frontier town with a hotel, a rooming house, a general store, saloons, and a blacksmith shop. There were only boardwalks.
During the rainy season and when it snowed, the roads became bog mires or drifts and in the summer dust bowls.
The Biethans were the first to have a two-story home built and the first Blackfoot citizens to have indoor plumbing.
Two stories granddaughter Leo wrote and shared in her book happened at his Northwest Mercantile store and his home.
“Indians in the area also traded at the Biethan store. One Indian wanted to buy Davids’s wife, Susan. He would ask David, ‘Me buy? How much?’ and David always replied, ‘No sell.’ Time and time again and always ‘No sell.’
“However, one busy store day when he was having a big sale and the store was crowded, the Indian asked the same question and David, busy with customers as it was a big sale day, said , ‘Twenty- five horses.’ Time passed and he kind of forgot about the trade for his wife.
“One day Susan was baking bread and she heard some commotion in the corral and did not think too much of it, The oven door was open, so the bread would rise and all of a sudden the door flew open and the Indian said, ‘Me buy,’ and grabbed her. She was very frightened, but grabbed the stove poker and began hitting him and he fell in the bread and got up and ran out the door and left with the horses.
“When the Indian came back to the store, not much was said, but the Indian said, ‘No buy. She devil.’
“The Biethens had been missing wood out of their wood shed. Finally David opened a (gun) shell and sprinkled some of the explosive powder along the top of the logs. The next morning, a neighbor woman came to visit and said, ‘My we had a scare this morning. When we put the wood in the stove, it exploded and blew the lids off!”
D.H., and Susan had one son and three daughters. Leo Ockerman told the following of the Biethan children.
“Dora Susan (called Sue, 1886-1963) was born in Blackfoot and graduated from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor. She was librarian of the medical center there. She never married. She retired to a cabin on Hebgen Lake and was there at the time of the 1959 earthquake. Her cabin was pushed way, way back from the shore. She then moved to Boulder City, Nevada, where she lived until her death.
“Leonore Louise (1885-1965), born in Blackfoot, graduated from Stanford University. She planned to be a chemist at the Blackfoot Sugar Factory, but, being a woman, they would not hire her. She then taught school at Rose and Ashton. June 14, 1914, she was married to Frank A. Silene. They were married by her father-n-law, Christopher Silene, a Swedish Baptist minister from Firth. They lived many places but in 1930 moved back to Blackfoot. During the Depression, Frank worked for the WPA and in 1934, he started driving school bus for the Blackfoot School District, which he did for nine years. He retired from the site. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and she enjoyed bridge, growing flowers and making quilts. They had three children: Leo Ockerman, Fank Silene Jr., (1918-1968), and Elizabeth Brown.
“Howard Biethan (1891 -1964) married Afton Young and they lived in Portland, Oregon. Their two sons, Jack and Fred, also live in Oregon.
“Winnifred Biethan, was born in Blackfoot in 1900. She was graduated from the University of Michigan and received a doctor’s degree in California, but never practiced. She married Bill Clapham and they moved to Colombia, South America. They had one son and two daughters. When the youngest was in high school, they moved back to California.
“D.H. was able to send all four of his children to schools in Michigan and California.”
Susan Biethen died at home in 1935 and David died July 23, 1937, while visiting a daughter in Michigan. He kept his buildings through thick and thin and then during the Depression. After D.H.’s death, the buildings were sold to the longest renters.
The Biethens are both buried in the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot.
A copy of Leonore (Leo) Silene Ockerman’s book, “The Hills and Valley,” typed by Ruth Wray, was donated to the Bingham County Historical Society.
Sources: 1985 & 1990 Bingham County History Books and Leonore Ockerman’s “The Hills and Valley.”