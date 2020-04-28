BLACKFOOT — The year was 1891 and not a very good year for the McGarvey family. The setting was Camas, Idaho. Mr. McGarvey, the father of 10 children, came from County Clare, Ireland. He worked for the Northern Railroad. His wife was Lena Ellen Cook McGarvey; her parents were Truman G. Cook and Mary Saxon Cook.
They [the Cooks] owned the Camas Mercantile and Truman was the Camas Postmaster from 1893-98. The Cook family was from Lockport, New York. Mr. Cook was a Civil War veteran, had farmed in Missouri and ranched in Oregon, before joining the McGarvey family in Camas.
January 21 1891, Lovinia McGarvey (Known as Miss Vinnie) was born and later that fall Kittie Orella Mc Garvey, died of diptheria at the age of 3 years and 7 months, September 19, 1891.
She was buried at the Camas cemetery, but had no headstone for identification; which really bothered her mother Lena. Lena found odd jobs, even mopping floors and taking in washing and she eventually earned enough for a marker at grave Kittie’s grave.
The Cook family sold the Camas Mercantile to the Edinger family in 1898 and moved to Shelley, Idaho, where they also ran a mercantile. Vinnie lived with her grandparents in Camas and Shelley. She received her education at at Shelley and began a banking career at a Shelley bank.
The family moved to California and Miss Vinnie moved also. In 1966 she was a retired vice president of a California bank when she decided to visit the Firth and Shelley area. While here, Vinnie requested to visit her sister Kittie’s grave. It was in sad repair and the desecration bothered her.
Vinnie approached a relative, Bill Pettite [formerly of Jefferson County and currently residing in Fair Oaks, California]; and Marlene Reid, a cousin from Firth, if it would be be possible to remove Kittie’s remains to California. Bill took it upon himself to do that for Vinnie.
By 1970, Vinnie was in a rest home and she passed away in 1973 at the age of 82. She now rests by her sister, Kittie, in the Cook-McGarvey family plot at Ceres, California.