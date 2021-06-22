BLACKFOOT – Bryan Flake, current vice-principal at American Falls High School and a Blackfoot High School graduate, has announced that he is leaving to take a position in Las Vegas at Valley High School.
While at American Falls High School, Bryan has also been an assistant football coach and has been acting as the athletic director for the school as well.
“I will be taking a position with Valley High School in the Las Vegas area doing primarily the same things that I have done for American Falls,” Flake said. “I will always cherish the friendships and relationships that I have built over the years.”
He has taught in Bingham County and coached football in Bingham County as an assistant.