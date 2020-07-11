BLACKFOOT – The Oregon Trail has left a very important historic footprint across the west and, in particular, the state of Idaho.
From the very beginning, when pioneers left the banks of the Missouri River and the various towns which served as “jumping off spots” for the 2,170-mile trip to the west and Oregon, the Oregon Trail served some 300,000 adventurous souls who were seeking land and prosperity at the end of their journey.
There were many pitfalls along the way for these brave souls as they had to endure the many hardships of a trek of this length and duration, as it sometimes took several years for the travelers to finish their journey due to hardships encountered along the way.
The trail was used by virtually every one of the Great Plains pioneers who were seeking fertile land in the West and North and all of the good, reputable trail bosses or wagon masters used the Oregon Trail or some version of it as they led their groups on the road to prosperity as it was often sold to the willing and hardy pioneers.
The primary starting point for the Oregon Trail was Independence, Missouri, and the route followed the many river valleys on its winding and treacherous way across the west. It was necessary to follow these pathways as grass and water were absolutely necessary for the travelers and their livestock of oxen and horses that pulled their wagons and supplies.
As time went by, there were numerous feeder trails as the trail would wind its way across Missouri, Kansas, parts of Colorado and Nebraska, eventually Utah, Nevada, and southern Idaho as it made its way to Oregon and the Pacific Coast.
There were at least seven mountain ranges that had to be crossed, dangerous river crossings, and of course the threat of attack from the various tribes who inhabited the areas and felt the pressure of defending their native lands.
The ultimate goal to reach was Oregon City, the proposed capital of the Oregon Territory, but many of the settlers branched off or stopped short of the goal and settled at convenient or promising locations along the way for various reasons, some of which simply were that they grew weary of the daily grind of getting across the ground.
Ferries and toll bridges were set up along the way and these taxed the pioneers even further on the expensive and vast expanse of the travel that these brave souls had undertaken and, often times, sold off all of their personal belongings in order to outfit a wagon and purchase supplies for the trip.
Sometimes these settlers were able to form communities and build a Commerce with their ventures and often times, they were valuable assets to later pioneers that were traveling west and they also helped with the building of the promising locations as towns sprang up.
The Oregon Trail often took a bit of a northern route that would avoid the Mormon settlements in Utah and the hazards of travel across the desert west of Salt Lake City and the Salt Flats where there was no or very little water and grazing for their animals.
The northern route took those brave souls across southern Idaho and the dangerous and hostile Indian tribes that inhabited those areas at different times of the year.
There was also the problem of crossing the deep and treacherous Snake River, often times at several different locations along the route.
The Oregon Trail eventually took the pioneers along a route that had to travel along or cross some of the big rivers of the North and Northwest including the Platte, the North Platte, the Snake and the Columbia Rivers.
Additionally, they had to be conscious of being able to find clean water, wood, good campsites, grass and the occasional wild game to help feed the travelers.
Numerous other trails sprang up that followed the Oregon Trail for much of its length and they are all generally grouped together as the Oregon Trail Network.
Imagine the sight of 20–50 wagons traveling abreast, as much to avoid the dust of the trail as any other reason. It did give the travelers a break from the day-to-day trials and tribulations of dealing with dust and attacks as well as that many wagons often would deter any attack by wandering bands of warriors from the tribes.
Remnants of the Oregon Trail remain in many locations across Southern Idaho and there are many interesting and educational locations that have been preserved and monuments erected that maintain the memories of the many sacrifices that were made by the pioneers of old that traveled the old Oregon Trail as it wound its way across southern Idaho.
As this series on the Oregon Trail continues over the next couple of weeks in the Bingham News Chronicle, we will visit some of those historical sites that are in and around Bingham County and look at some of the places that the pioneers stopped, were stopped, or simply kept on passing through and what they might have encountered along the way on their treacherous and adventurous way to their promised land.
Some of the places we will be exploring will include historical sites like Goodale’s Cutoff, Massacre Rocks, Forth Hall, Sheep Rock, Hooper Springs, Chesterfield Historic Town Site and the overall Bear Lake Scenic Byway.
We hope that you will enjoy the look back on the Historic Oregon Trail and the impact that it has had in building our southern Idaho heritage as it contributed the building of Idaho and its eventual mark on the land with its statehood and the growth of the Pacific Northwest.