ABERDEEN — Names and titles are important; these words do not only identify people, but they indicate how we weigh their importance.
After all, does it make a lot of difference if I refer to my medical care-giver as a “sawbones” instead of my “physician?” Is the man who pulls me over on the highway “officer of the law” or “fuzz?” (I do not recommend the latter if you are addressing the policeman directly, by the way.)
This may explain the curious wording of day four in the Genesis creation account: “And God made the two great lights-the greater light to rule the day and the lesser light to rule the night”. Why not “sun” and “moon?” After all, the terms sun and moon appear many times in the rest of the Bible, but Moses does not say God “made the sun to rule the day,” etc.
This avoiding the common term is probably because the common terms “sun” and “moon” were also proper names for gods and placed in a creation account suggested these gods; many ancient (and many current) people worship the sun and moon (in Hebrew “Shamash” and “Yareah”). So Moses demotes these heavenly bodies with the words in Genesis, chapter one, as much as to say, “You may think Sun is a god, but it is just a big light that God placed in the sky; there is a little light also, and don’t forget the stars.” God is the sovereign Maker; sun and moon are his utilities.
We see the constant temptation for people when we turn to Job, chapter 31, where Job says, “If I have looked at the sun when it shone, or the moon moving in splendor, and my heart has been secretly enticed, and my mouth has kissed my hand, this also would be an iniquity” (verses 26-28). This also explains the harsh words that the Law of Moses and the prophets have for all forms of wizardry, fortune-telling, spells, and occult and magical practices. Why should we seek help or guidance from objects of God’s creation or latent forces in nature when we can have direct contact with the One and Only Creator? As the Psalmist says, “God is a VERY PRESENT help in trouble” (Psalm 46:1).