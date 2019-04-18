I hope you value the numbers in the Bible. These are fascinating.
Now, I do not mean the Book of Numbers, the third book of Moses (though I certainly hope you value that volume also). No, I mean the numerical patterns found in the Bible. But first, we need to be clear how we value numbers — this can also become a superstition.
I sometimes think that we live in a world of Pythagoreans. You remember Pythagoras? Well, maybe not, except for you math buffs (remember the Pythagorean theorem? I won’t explain it because you know it better than me). Pythagoras thought that numbers were the key to the secrets of the universe. Many self-identified “scientific” minds seem to echo this sentiment. They don’t believe something is true unless it can be given a number.
Example: Well-intentioned voices tell me that my kids will be college graduates if I only lower school age to three. I fire back my initial response: “Little kids need to be with their mommas!” Bad move! Now I am out-dated and opposed to progress. However, let me say, “Studies show that 78 percent (or whatever — you can always shop for the statistics you need) of students who started school later have fewer divorces” and our current Pythagorean thinks there may be something to my objection.
Well, I won’t say the Creator is a Pythagorean, for there is nothing magical or inherently powerful about these Bible numbers, but I do believe that God establishes numerical patterns in educating His people.
The number seven is one of these patterns. Because God created all things in six days and rested on the seventh, this number, and its multiples, comes to stand for completeness. The Sabbath is the seventh day, the jubilee year of cancelling debts follows seven sevens of years — the 50th year; the festival of the Mount Sinai law is the day following seven sevens of weeks after Passover (and this festival is named after the Greek word for 50-“Pentecost”). Moreover, the number 6, being the day when our first parents were made, becomes the number of a man, of humanity. And, no surprise, when the book of Revelation sums up God’s plan for the world, the “Beast” or False Prophet who hates God’s people has “the number of a man-666” (Revelation 13:18) — mankind worshiping its own power and self-sufficiency.