BLACKFOOT – I was giving a lesson to a group of Daughters of the Utah Pioneers (DUP) Bingham Camp on Jan. 13. I asked them if Jan. 13 was an important day for Bingham County. It happened they were meeting on the 134th anniversary of when Bingham County became Idaho’s 14th political unit on Jan. 13, 1885.
It was organized from the northwestern part of Oneida County. It originally extended to the Montana and Wyoming borders, but is now about one-fourth of its original size. Bingham County has 1,333,888, acres which includes 230,000 acres in the Fort Hall Indian Reservation.
Bingham County lies within the Snake River Plain and has two rivers: the Snake and its tributary, the Blackfoot. There are 400 miles of canals which carry water to all parts of the county. The Snake River is referred to as the “ Nile of Idaho” This mighty river has its headwaters in the Rocky Mountain divide in Yellowstone National Park.
There are two stories as to how the county received its name. Gov. William Bunn named Bingham County in honor of his friend, Gen. Harry Bingham, a one-time congressman from Philadelphia. Another account by the late Daphne Jemmett, a Salt Lake Tribune correspondent, stated that the courthouse records indicated the name was determined by the outcome of a race between two citizens of Blackfoot and Eagle Rock (Idaho Falls).
According to Jemmett, the first to reach Boise from Blackfoot would have the honor of selecting the county seat and having the county named for him. The winner was Elisha E. Bingham of Blackfoot.
Captain Benjamin Bonneville, with his party of 100 men led an expedition through Idaho in 1834 and camped near the Portneuf River. That same year, Nathaniel Wyeth established Fort Hall. As the fur trade died, out missionaries and settlers arrived. The settlers found that native hay and pastures were plentiful, and irrigation water could easily be diverted.
With so many settlers taking over their tribal lands, many confrontations occurred between the Indians and the settlers. By 1856, these conflicts had closure of Fort Hall, creating a need for new supply stations. A station was soon opened in Blackfoot.
The first newspaper in eastern Idaho was established in Blackfoot in 1880 by William Wheeler. On July 14, 1880, he wrote, “The town of Blackfoot is located in Oneida County (now Bingham Idaho Territory). A large ditch is now being constructed, which when completed, will irrigate several thousand acres of land. Blackfoot is also on the line of the old emigrant road to Oregon and Washington territories, with an excellent ferry boat to cross the Snake River, which is always in order. There is a move on foot now to build a substantial bridge, which no doubt will be accomplished this fall.”
The need for a bridge was apparent because the traffic to cross on the ferry often accumulated.
Both sides of the river often had more people waiting to cross than the population of the town. The needed bridge was built over the Snake River in 1880, and a vast agriculture area developed.
Source: Daughters of Utah Pioneers, lesson book. Lesson for February 2005 “Bingham and Jefferson Counties." Compiled by Lou Jean Wiggins. Used With Permission by the International DUP.