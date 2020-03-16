FROM THE PUBLISHER
Dear readers,
We at the Bingham County Chronicle value your health and the health of our employees. As public health officials have advised, we are taking steps to minimize person-to-person contact and do our part in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, we are closing our doors to public customer traffic for the time being.
We are still here to serve you, however. Please contact the following departments:
CIRCULATION: 208-683-8169 email nchristensen@bcchron.com
CLASSIFIED: 208-683-8169 email nchristensen@bcchron.com
ADVERTISING: 208-683-8162 or 208-683-8168 email wingram@bcchron.com or lmelton@bcchron.com
NEWS: 208-683-8166 email jmiller@bcchron.com
SPORTS: 208-683-8167 email fdavis@bcchron.com
Thank you for understanding. We will continue our news coverage of this pandemic situation as long as it continues. For updates in between print editions, please visit bcchron.com or our Facebook page at facebook.com/binghamcountychronicle
- Travis Quast, President and Publisher