I've got a lot of music-loving friends, especially on social media. This gathering online got bigger for me back in late 2011 and lasted into 2013 and a bit beyond after meeting and doing some volunteer public relations work for a guy named Lester Chambers.
Lester was a member of The Chambers Brothers, who had a few hits back in the 1960s, the most well-known being "Time Has Come Today" which can be heard on a number of movies and commercials, like "Remember The Titans." It's Lester who was hitting the cowbell that was so prominent in that song.
Lester was a neighbor to an old college-age friend and long-lost "brother" of mine when I met him. I met Lester at a New Year's Eve birthday jam for my friend, and it was there that I saw how deeply soulful Lester could sing and play the blues harp.
It was a night filled with positive vibes, and those vibes have carried on in the time I've made a connection with all those friends through social media since then.
Music has helped lift me up through a lot of stuff through a lot of years, and there's no time better than what people are going through right now for some good, positive musical vibes.
One of those friends met from that birthday jam posted something on Facebook a while back looking for a playlist to fill her house with music, and a lot of friends pitched in. They may not all be positive, but they certainly fit the mood a lot of people have been in.
I heard one song on the way in to work Wednesday I could throw in: "Here Comes The Sun" from the mind of The Beatles' George Harrison.
Another that came to mind Tuesday was from a post I came across from Bobby Whitlock of Derek and the Dominos: "Got To Get Better In A Little While" ... fierce guitar playing from Eric Clapton on live versions.
And I can't forget a longtime picker-upper for me ... Queen's "Fight From The Inside." And then there's Peter Gabriel's "Don't Give Up."
I have a hard time stopping myself.
Among the contributions to the playlist provided by my friend's friends ...
"Love and Happiness," Al Green.
"You've Got a Friend," Carole King.
"Our House," Crosby Stills Nash and Young (good for a stay-at-home situation).
"Our House," Madness.
"Somewhere Over the Rainbow," Israel Kamakawiwo'Ole.
"Hero," Elizaveta.
"River Deep, Mountain High," Tina Turner.
"The Waiting," Tom Petty.
"Keep Your Distance," Richard Thompson.
"Don't Let It Bring You Down," Annie Lennox.
"Fragile," Stevie Wonder.
"Long As I Can See The Light," Creedence Clearwater Revival.
"Are You Alright?" Lucinda Williams.
"Oh Mio Babbino Caro," performed by Maria Callas.
"Take It Easy," The Eagles.
“That’s the Way of the World,” Earth, Wind & Fire.
But, the last one from me for now, would be Beethoven's 9th Symphony. Watch and listen to it live, with a full orchestra and a full choir. And think of the lyrics ...
"O friends, no more these sounds!
Let us sing more cheerful songs,
more full of joy!
Joy, bright spark of divinity,
Daughter of Elysium,
Fire-inspired we tread
Thy sanctuary.
Thy magic power re-unites
All that custom has divided,
All men become brothers
Under the sway of thy gentle wings.
Whoever has created
An abiding friendship,
Or has won
A true and loving wife,
All who can call at least one soul theirs,
Join in our song of praise;
But any who cannot must creep tearfully
Away from our circle.
All creatures drink of joy
At nature's breast.
Just and unjust
Alike taste of her gift;
She gave us kisses and the fruit of the vine,
A tried friend to the end.
Even the worm can feel contentment,
And the cherub stands before God!
Gladly, like the heavenly bodies
Which He set on their courses
Through the splendor of the firmament;
Thus, brothers, you should run your race,
As a hero going to conquest.
You millions, I embrace you.
This kiss is for all the world!
Brothers, above the starry canopy
There must dwell a loving Father.
Do you fall in worship, you millions?
World, do you know your creator?
Seek him in the heavens;
Above the stars must He dwell."
Now, feel free to pass along some entries to us from your own playlist.