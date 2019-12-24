BLACKFOOT — The sun was barely over the horizon to the west a little before 5 p.m. Sunday when I met up with Nord Hill on the east end of the parking area at Jensen Grove, getting ready to take in the sights and sounds of the live Nativity at the park.
Hill was one of seven drovers guiding teams of horses pulling wagons Sunday night, the last night of this year’s event.
“I’ve been doing this since the first one,” Hill said of the Blackfoot event put on by area churches. The first one was in 2001, started by Kathy Abend and Dana Pope to bring the community together after 9/11 earlier that year.
The night air was cold, with little snow on the ground due to warmer daytime temperatures and only a few storms bringing white stuff so far this season. Hill’s wagon had warmth in the front with propane and electric heaters to keep the driver’s area toasty.
The team pulling Hill’s wagon consisted of Samson and Delilah, a half-brother-and-sister pair of Shire-Percheron crosses. Their hooves clip-clopped along the pavement as they made their way to where the six Nativity scenes could be found. Along the way, they had to slow down for the long line of people waiting their turn for a wagon ride.
Over the two nights, it was estimated that around 4,000 people attended the event.
Once the line was passed, it was on to the story, with live actors and recorded sound at each scene.
Luke 1:31 — ”You will conceive and give birth to a son, and you are to call him Jesus.”
Luke 2:4-5 — ”So Joseph also went up from the town of Nazareth in Galilee to Judea, to Bethlehem the town of David, because he belonged to the house and line of David. He went there to register with Mary, who was pledged to be married to him and was expecting a child.”
Luke 2:6-7 — ”While they were there, the time came for the baby to be born, and she gave birth to her firstborn, a son. She wrapped him in cloths and placed him in a manger, because there was no guest room available for them.”
Luke 2:8-11 -- ”And there were shepherds living out in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks at night. An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord.”
Matthew 2:9-11 -- ”After they had heard the king, they went on their way, and the star they had seen when it rose went ahead of them until it stopped over the place where the child was. When they saw the star, they were overjoyed. On coming to the house, they saw the child with his mother Mary, and they bowed down and worshiped him. Then they opened their treasures and presented him with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh.”
Once the sixth and final scene of the manger was passed, the ride was over and it was on to the shelter for warmth from fires raging in the fireplaces, live entertainment, and hot chocolate. The event was free, but people coming to the nativity were urged to bring canned foods for the Community Dinner Table.
”It went really well,” said Deb Leiseth, an organizer of the event. “We had new speakers at each scene. Jeff Rowe and Joe Nii went into the community and got donations to get the speakers.”
Leiseth said over 800 pounds of non-perishable food items were gathered for the community pantry.
”We were blessed with good help and good weather,” Leiseth said.