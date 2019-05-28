Are you or a loved one experiencing any of these frustrating symptoms in your legs, ankles, or feet on a regular basis?
- Swelling
- A feeling of heavy or tired legs
- Burning sensation
- Discoloration
- Pain in the legs during sitting or while walking
- Visible varicose veins
If so, these are common signs of vein disease and peripheral artery disease (PAD). You don’t have to suffer any longer, though. There is a simple solution right in your own backyard: A FREE leg screening in Pocatello.
Although as many as 50 percent of Americans suffer from some form of vein disease, many don’t even know it. With varying forms of vein disease affecting people from their 20s to their 80s, David Shelley, MD, board-certified vascular and interventional specialist, specializes in detecting and treating vein disease and PAD.
“Vein disease refers to any condition related to diseased or abnormal veins,” explains Dr. Shelley. “Mild vein disease is usually not a problem, but, as it worsens, it can become crippling.”
Healthy arteries normally carry oxygen-rich blood from the heart through the body, and veins return that blood to the heart. “When these valves in the veins do not work properly, blood collects in your legs and pressure begins to build up,” says Dr. Shelley. “Over time, the pressurized veins become weak, damaged, stretched, or injured.” If there is narrowing of the arteries due to cholesterol or smoking, blood cannot reach your leg muscles which can cause pain symptoms.
Symptoms of Vein and Arterial Disease
Left untreated, vein disease gradually worsens and can have debilitating effects on your lifestyle. Risks include breakdown of the skin and wounds that will not heal. Symptoms of vein disease include varicose veins, spider veins, leg cramps, restless legs, itching, heaviness, burning, and swelling of the legs, feet, or ankles. Vein disease can limit your activities and cause pain even when standing or resting, while arterial disease usually causes a cramping pain while walking and even at rest.
Seeking treatment early for vein and arterial disease results in the best outcome. Most treatments can be treated in-office and patients usually return to normal activities within a short period.
“I target the source of varicose veins by using laser energy to treat the underlying problem veins from the inside, shutting them down so healthier veins can take over,” describes Dr. Shelley. “This reduces the chance of recurrence.”
