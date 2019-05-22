BLACKFOOT – Defensive driving classes sponsored by the American Association of Retired Persons have many benefits, and one of the classes, called a refresher class, is available June 5 at the Blackfoot Senior Citizens Center in Blackfoot.
Retiree Wayne Young, who will be teaching the class with the aid of his wife, Becky, says three of the biggest benefits from taking it are a possible discount on car insurance, points off your driving record, if you have them, and it will help people become better drivers.
The cost of the class is $15 if you’re an AARP member and $20 if not, to be paid at the door.
The class begins at 9 a.m. and runs to 4 p.m. with an hour off for lunch, but attendees are asked to arrive at 8:45 to complete the necessary paper work. They must also present a current driver’s license and an AARP card, or valid card number, as proof of membership. The Youngs can be reached at (208) 684-3280 to enroll.
Young said people wanting to take the class don’t have to be 55 or older. “Anybody is welcome, he said, “including young people just starting to drive.”
Young said the June 5 class will have four units, one of which is called “Car Fit.” Its purpose is to teach people how to properly adjust seats, seat belts, mirrors and other things to make their driving experience comfortable and safe.
As to points off the driving record, Young said unless they’re the kind of driver prone to getting ticketed for traffic offenses, many people are unaware of the point system, or that driver’s licenses can be suspended, or even revoked, if those points reach a predetermined level. Taking the defensive driving class every three years will remove three points from a driving record each time, he said.
According to information from the Idaho Department of Transportation’s Driver Services, if a citation is issued, each minor moving violation can get the driver from one to four points, depending on the seriousness of the violation, and a driver can earn two points by something as minor as moving a car from a parked position unsafely.
Failure to stop for a train approaching a signal can get you four, as can failure to obey a stop sign at a railroad crossing, failure to report when you hit an unattended vehicle or fixtures on or adjacent to a highway, driving 16 miles over the speed limit, “peeling out,” known legally as excessive acceleration.
While advertising for the defensive driving courses says people taking them could get a break on their insurance premiums, every insurance company is different, and people wanting this discount should contact their agents to learn whether it applies to them.