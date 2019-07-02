ABERDEEN — The Aberdeen Research and Extension Center will be holding its Biennial Twilight Tour Wednesday, July 17, from 5-8 p.m.
This event will provide a fun and educational learning experience for the greater eastern Idaho community. Activities will include learning more about the many different agricultural and horticultural research projects and topics in the east Idaho region and opportunities to visit with experts in gardening, food preservation, 4-H, and crop research.
A horse-drawn hayride will take visitors around Dr. Love’s native plant domestication project, kids can play games like potato sack races, and adults can try out their abilities at the strong-man/strong-woman challenge. Representatives from the University of Idaho Moscow campus will be on-site to visit with attendees and potential students.
Participants will have the opportunity to sample Idaho-grown rainbow trout and taste test noodles grown from experimental wheat varieties.
This will be the fifth Twilight Tour hosted by the Aberdeen R&E Center. Visitors from across the west and different regions of the world, elected officials, and hundreds of people from the region have participated in past tours.
The Aberdeen R&E Center is home to the University of Idaho (UI) wheat breeding program, USDA-ARS potato and barley breeding programs, USDA-NRCS Plant Materials Center, UI Native Plant domestication program, the Idaho Wheat Quality Laboratory, small grains and potato pathology programs, and a cropping systems and alternative crops program. The Center is also home to the National Small Grains Germplasm Collection where wheat, barley, rye, oats, rice, and wild grain samples from all over the world are preserved and grown.
A pulled pork and pulled chicken meal with salads will be provided. The event is free to the public.