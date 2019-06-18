ABERDEEN — Aberdeen Days is coming up this weekend, with a full slate of events on tap Saturday.
According to Karalee Krehbiel, president of the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce, the festivities start Saturday at 6 a.m. with a free breakfast going until 10 a.m. in the city park.
A 5K fun run starts at 8 a.m. at the city park, running along the outskirts of town.
A prize drawing will take place at 10 a.m. Tickets are available through Aberdeen merchants.
A ping pong ball scatter is scheduled at 11 a.m. on the town’s main street. Next up there will be a parade at 1 p.m.
A Boy Scout fish fry is planned from 2-7 p.m. in the park.
Registration for an arm wrestling tournament starts at 2 p.m., with the tournament itself starting at 3 p.m.
A co-ed softball championship game is set for 6:30 p.m. at Wahlen Field, with the band Stone Cutter playing there after the game.
A quilt show in the Mennonite Fellowship Hall starts at 9 a.m. and runs to 3 p.m.
There will be booths with local people selling jewelry, food, and other items.
Krehbiel said the town’s big event has been running for over 40 years.
“For the chamber, it’s a way of giving back to the community, it’s a recognition of the community,” she said.
Rain or shine, everything is on track for the event, and organizers are hoping for good weather. Saturday’s forecast for Aberdeen is calling for partly cloudy skies with a low around 44 and a high around 68.
“If people want to come out and see the little town of Aberdeen, they’re welcome,” Krehbiel said.