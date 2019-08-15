Summer vacation ends today for school students in Aberdeen with classes resuming, and students in Firth will be right behind with classes there resuming Monday.
Aberdeen Superintendent Jane Ward remains excited about changes there with new facilities going in over the past three years.
She said a new plasma cutter is providing students the opportunity to learn state of the art welding techniques at the high school, and a new greenhouse is in the process of being built using grants obtained through career programs. Simon Bercier and Paul Michael will be teaching a new computer networking class and a new computer programming class this year, enabling students to learn skills that are in high demand in the workplace.
"One-to-one devices are being assigned to students in grades 3-12 to enable students to have access to information at home and at school," Ward said. "Interactive TVs allow teachers to access information from the internet that help students envision what is being taught in real time. Dual credit classes and distance learning classes can be offered for college credit while still attending high school."
STEM classes are being offered throughout the Aberdeen district, allowing students to use 3-D printers, program drones, and learn how to code. After-school programs are provided to students who wish to build on skills and increase academic success, she said.
"The district is fortunate to have buildings connected with fiber optics to assure a fast, secure, stable internet," Ward said. "These high speed connections allow for cost cutting VOIP phone systems and the new intercom systems recently placed in all buildings."
Ward is feeling very positive as the new school year begins.
"This is going to be the best year ever. We have the newest technology, our buildings are in great shape, and our students are being prepared for skills after high school," she said.
Firth Superintendent Sid Tubbs pointed to some good changes in his district as well, with changes in administration and several new teachers.
Keith Drake is the new high school principal, Roger Harrison takes over as the middle school principal, and Dave Mecham takes the reins as the elementary school principal.
Firth schools had registration Wednesday night, and Tubbs said the enrollment numbers are up by about 55 students over last year.
"We won't know for sure if that will hold steady for a little while, but if those numbers do hold steady it would be a substantial increase for us," he said. "We have more places being built for housing, we have a lot of enrollment requests from outside the district, we have some move-ins.
"We're looking at a good school year. The majority of our staff is back, we're offering some new classes that will be a real benefit for students along with things traditionally done, we've now opened up more ag classes, we have more science type electives at the secondary level. We're excited for another year, it's always good to get started."