ABERDEEN — The second of three Bingham County vigils to bring about awareness of domestic violence was held Wednesday night at Aberdeen’s city park.
The third vigil will be held tonight at 6 in Shelley at the city park on State Street.
Aberdeen Mayor Larry Barrett read a proclamation from the city declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
In the proclamation, Barrett recognized that domestic violence is a serious crime that affects people of all races, ages, gender, and income levels; it is widespread and affects four million Americans each year; one in three Americans have witnessed an incident of domestic violence; children who grow up in violent homes are believed to be abused and neglected at a higher rate than the national average; and domestic violence costs the nation billions of dollars annually in medical expenses, police and court costs, shelters, foster care, sick leave, absenteeism, and non-productivity.
The proclamation said only a coordinated community effort will put a stop to domestic violence, and Domestic Violence Awareness Month provides an opportunity for citizens to learn more about preventing it and to show support for the organizations and individuals who provide advocacy, services, and assistance to victims.
Aberdeen Police Chief Chuck Carroll gave some brief remarks, thanking the people who attended the vigil. He recognized representatives from the Bingham Crisis Center, in particular Dulce Phillips for her work in the Aberdeen area, as well as Susan Nalley, victim/witness coordinator.
Carroll mentioned changes in state law this year as a result of a state Supreme Court decision regarding officers not being able to arrest for misdemeanors that were not committed in their presence.
”A lot of people involved in domestic violence advocacy and law enforcement were worried about how it would affect addressing domestic violence cases as they arose,” Carroll said.
He encouraged people to still report domestic violence if they are aware of it.
Carroll provided some statistics from his department from the years 2017-2019. In 2017, Aberdeen police handled 14 domestic cases, 12 in 2018, and 10 through Oct. 1 of this year.
There were four battery cases in 2017, three in 2018, and five so far in 2019.
Five domestic battery incidents were handled in 2017, three in 2018, and four so far in 2019.