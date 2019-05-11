ABERDEEN — Aberdeen may have a population of just around 2,000, but it’s a town that truly enjoys performing arts.
It has a jewel in the form of the Aberdeen Performing Arts Center, also known as the Wayne Millett Theater in honor of the school district’s popular performing arts teacher.
Blackfoot may have a gem in its Performing Arts Center, but Aberdeen also has something to be proud of in its own facility.
It’s new enough that it’s only had a handful of performances, with the last event hosted there being the Bingham County Mayors Scholarship Awards Gala Thursday night. That was a chance to show off the center to residents from throughout the county, and it got rave reviews.
“(Blackfoot Mayor) Marc Carroll came up to me and was very complimentary,” Millett said. “He called it the ‘gem of Aberdeen.’”
What people found in the backstage area alone was a very roomy area, big enough to accommodate people milling around as they enjoyed refreshments and visiting before the big event.
It’s a far cry from what Aberdeen had been able to use to host performances up until the new facility opened up at the beginning of January.
“They remodeled the band room at the high school and made that into an auditorium,” Millett said. “It had a pretty small stage, you couldn’t put that many kids on it.”
The effort to upgrade started in 2016, when the Aberdeen School District formed a committee to see if it needed to build a new high school. A $12 million bond issue was put in front of voters in May of that year. It passed with 67 percent approval, replacing a middle school bond which was paid off in August 2017.
The new structure included the 396-seat auditorium, a practice gym, and an ag/vo-tech shop.
The new auditorium has made a world of difference to the town’s performing arts and events scene.
“The previous set-up was pretty cramped,” Millett said. “There was no wing space, you had three feet on one side and five feet on another. The boys’ dressing area was a stairwell.”
The old stage area had very low ceilings, which didn’t allow very high stage sets, he added. Seating was around 200, and folding chairs needed to be set up in the aisles for people to fit in the audience.
“Now, we have a full-sized stage, we have wing space where we can actually put scenery in the wings, we have state-of-the-art lighting and sound, and we’ve doubled our seating capacity,” Millett said.
He said the middle school put on a musical a week after the school moved in to the new facility, the community did a music revue, there’s been the recent musical “Wizard of Oz,” piano recitals are scheduled, and in June the center will be having a children’s theater.
“People here are really excited about the center,” Millett said “Finally, we have something in Aberdeen that makes it worth coming to the theater. People wouldn’t come before, they were too uncomfortable. But they’ve come back now. Now, they’re comfortable.”
Millett’s reputation among his students is a big reason why his name is literally attached to the facility. Students put together a petition to put the name Wayne Millett Theater on the inside.
Millett has taught band and choir, guitar, a musical class and a stage crafts class in grades 6-12 since coming to Aberdeen in 1990.
He grew up in Roosevelt, UT, went to Ricks College for two years, got his bachelors’ degree at Utah State University, and went to Southern Oregon University for his masters’ degree.
He taught in Utah for eight years starting in Moab, then it was on to Vernal for seven years, mostly teaching choir.
He said he started playing piano when he was 4 years old, pushing his mother to start lessons for him despite her concern that he may have been too young.
His love for musicals started in his high school years.
“I’ve always loved the musical, I’ve been performing since high school,” Millett said. “I enjoy their music. It’s fun to pretend to be someone else. As far as directing, it’s awesome to watch students grow in their parts, to see them do things they didn’t know they could do.”
Pulling the most out of his students’ abilities is part of his teaching philosophy. That was evident in watching the performance of “Wizard of Oz,” where even some of the smaller parts stood out and helped to make every scene enjoyable.
“The longer I’ve taught, I’ve realized that kids are able to do more than they think they can do,” Millett said. “I try to get everyone involved, from the smallest munchkin up to the stars.”
He has no plan at this point as to the next big school performance. That will come after some time for summer relaxation.
The facility itself makes the planning more exciting.
“This is probably one of the nicest auditoriums in a small town in Idaho,” Millett said. “It’s extra special.”