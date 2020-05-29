ABERDEEN – With the COVID-19 pandemic, everything concerning graduation at the area's high schools has changed.
For instance, Aberdeen High School sent their 44 graduating seniors away on Thursday night with a parade in their honor, with each of the graduates in their own vehicle, some driving, some riding, and most just exulting in the joy of another milestone in their lives being passed.
The personalities of the 44 graduates showed in the manner in which they chose to be showcased in the parade, from the driver of an antique farm tractor to an off-road four-wheeler, to an assortment of Jeeps and pickups to a classy Corvette and a shiny new BMW.
Each graduate tried to match the joy with their smiles and anticipation of what the future holds for each one of them.
A more detailed and complete story on the Aberdeen Graduation will be featured in Tuesdays edition of the Bingham News Chronicle.