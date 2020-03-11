BLACKFOOT — Aberdeen School District Superintendent Jane Ward was nervous Tuesday when asked how she was feeling with supplemental levy voting going on in her area.
She might have had reason to be nervous after the early voting and absentee ballots were counted showing nearly 62 percent voting against the $950,000 per year, two-year levy, but she was able to put that feeling aside when all the precincts came in and all the votes were counted.
Later in the evening, with all three precincts in from the Aberdeen area and a simple majority required for approval, it showed the levy passing by much more than enough with just under 62 percent (267 votes) in favor, 38 percent (164 votes) opposed.
Aberdeen joined Shelley Joint School District 60 with a $575,000 per year two-year supplemental levy moving ahead.
With all of the votes counted in Shelley and a simple majority needed to pass, 65.62 percent (647 votes) were in favor of the maintenance and operations levy, while 34.38 percent (339 votes) were against.
With all 29 precincts in Bingham County reporting, President Donald J. Trump topped the Republican presidential primary with nearly 95 percent of the vote (3,196 votes), Joe Walsh was second at 2.34 percent (79 votes), and Bill Weld was third with just over 1 percent with 40 votes.
Former Vice President Joe Biden took the county on the Democratic side with 45.32 percent of the ballots cast (537 votes) followed by Bernie Sanders at 39.41 percent (467 votes).
Daniel Clyde Cummings topped the Constitution vote at 38.46 percent (10 votes).
Out of 20,432 registered voters in the county, 3,399 Republicans cast ballots and 1,189 Democratic ballots were cast, representing nearly 67 percent of registered Democrats while nearly 27 percent of registered Republicans turned out to vote.