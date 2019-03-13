ABERDEEN -- Aberdeen School District patrons went against the grain from the other two Bingham County districts who approved school levies Tuesday, with Aberdeen falling just short of approving a plant facilities levy.
Aberdeen was seeking $275,000 per year for five years, and -- being a plant facilities levy -- it required a two-thirds majority for passage as opposed to supplemental levies in Blackfoot and Snake River which required a simple majority.
The unofficial results for both precincts in Aberdeen are 236 in favor (62 percent) and 145 against (38 percent). None of the results for the three districts' elections will be official until they are presented to county commissioners for canvassing Friday at 10 a.m.
Jane Ward, Aberdeen School District superintendent, expressed disappointment in the results in a phone interview Wednesday, but she is looking ahead toward what needs to be done now.
"I feel badly that it didn't pass, but we'll move on and continue to provide the best services we can," Ward said.
Ward said the district's biggest issue now is needing to put an intercom system in the elementary school.
Other needs include putting heating units into schools, repairing pavement, sidewalks, and cement, and roof issues, she added.
"We use that levy money to pay for anything the inspector that comes through tells us we need to do," Ward said. "It will be difficult, but we'll just have to move on for now the best we can."