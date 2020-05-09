ABERDEEN — The Aberdeen School District will be holding commencement exercises for the graduating class of 2020 on the evening of May 28 at 7 p.m., according to an announcement from the district.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the graduation ceremony is being adjusted to accommodate for the State of Idaho’s stay healthy plan and for the safety of graduating seniors and their families.
The ceremony will be a parade of graduating seniors. The parade route will begin at the northeast corner of the elementary playground at the intersection of Third Street and Central Avenue. Each senior will be announced and will begin driving along the parade route. When the students reach the front of the high school, they will be handed their diplomas by the chairman of the Aberdeen School Board and then continue on the parade route around the football field around to the auditorium and finishing at the corner of Fifth Street and Central Avenue.
People are encouraged to arrive before 7 p.m. in order to park along the parade route, decorate their cars, and help to applaud and celebrate this year’s Aberdeen graduating seniors.
The graduation will be broadcast via Facebook Live which will provide both audio and video feeds. Pre-recorded speeches by the class valedictorian and salutatorian will also be broadcast during the ceremony.