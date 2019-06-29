ABERDEEN — Every year when spring rolls around, Derek Tilley loads his tent, sleeping bag and traveling bags into his SUV in preparation for his annual two-week trip, but he’s not bound some place just for fun as one might guess.
Tilley is manager of the Plant Materials Center operated by the USDA’s Natural Resource Conservation Service at the Aberdeen Research Center, and his annual trip takes him to likely spots in areas of the Big Basin that extend into Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Oregon, and Wyoming in search of native wildflower and grass seed for the center’s plant experiment program.
“I guess you could call it a vacation,” he said, “because it’s the best two weeks of my work year.”
Tilley is on a quest for plants that can be cultivated to produce seed in quantities sufficient for use in land restoration projects where vegetation has been destroyed by wildfire, flooding or disturbed by other means. Some are for forage and some for habitat and feed for birds, bees, butterflies and wildlife, but all have the basic aim of restoring health to damaged soils.
Some of the seed is for riparian wetlands areas, some for the mountains and some for deserts, each of which have unique growing conditions. One of their biggest pushes at the center now is to conduct experiments on research on pollinator plants, aimed primarily at butterflies and bees, many of which are disappearing because of the decline of their natural habitat.
In fact, he has a pollinator garden outside his office at the research center filled with beautiful wildflowers.
Tilley gathers seed of the same species of plant from a variety of locations where growing conditions are diverse. The seed is planted in separated plots on three farms in the area of the Aberdeen experiment station rented for that purpose.
“We rent the farms because we want the plots far enough distant from one another that the plants won’t cross-pollinate,” he said, “because we’re looking for certain characteristics. Plants are like humans. They’re the same species, but those from different locations have different genetics. If the genetics get mixed, it’s likely the plants won’t thrive when the seed is planted in the place it originated.”
One of the plants Tilley is working with currently is buttercup gum weed, which quickly adapts to disturbed sites. He’s experimenting with ways to make it germinate more quickly than it normally does in order to speed up the seed production process. He said pollinators like the plant, and so do sage grouse. They currently have 25 different populations of the plant that they’re comparing against one another.
But they don’t manipulate the plants or cross-breed them, he said, just plant them in replicated trials and measure their performance, looking for the ones that produce the best.
“When we find one we think is going to produce more seed, we give it a release name and make it available to government agencies like the BLM, Forest Service, Army Corps of Engineers, the (National) Park Service — any agency that needs to restore land.”
Seed is also available for sale for commercial purposes, he said, and they maintain a foundation seed program.
But it takes time to reach that stage.
“Wild plants don’t come with an instruction manual for planting and growing as garden plants do,” Tilley said. “We have to do a lot of experimenting with them to learn what we need to know about them. More when they’re for arid rangelands.”
Grasses they’re growing include blue bunch wheatgrass, sanford blue grass, streambank wheatgrass and sheep fescue. They’ll be used in locations where seedbanks have been depleted, Tilley said, meaning that the grasses that would normally reseed themselves can no longer do so, and when that happens there’s always some weed waiting to take over. Some of the grasses are used to reclaim burned areas that have been taken over by cheatgrass, a non-native brought to this continent years ago from Eurasia, probably by hitchhiking.
Once they’ve figured out how to grow a native plant, the information is recorded and published for future use. Depending on growing conditions, Tilley said, they can harvest up to 1,000 pounds of plant seed a season from a single plot and 5,000 to 10,000 pounds total in a year.
As part of his duties as manager, Tilley makes presentations on the PMC’s work to organizations, schools and other interested parties, noting that they recently hosted a Future Farmers of America group from Logan, Utah. He said they also hold an annual field day for fifth-grade students.
Tilley said the Plant Materials Center at Aberdeen, established in 1939, is one of 25 nationwide, all with the same purpose. The one at Aberdeen covers Southern Idaho and Western Utah, with 83 million acres under its purview.
He said the NRCS and its plant materials centers are products of the Dust Bowl of the 1930s, started with the purpose of solving the problem of how to restore destroyed soils to health and productivity. The soil that was lost back then is an example of what over-tilling does, Tilley said.
“When you keep tilling the same soil over and over to plant the same crops, it destroys some of the organisms that hold clods together, and so the soil just blows away,” he said. “And you have to keep applying more fertilizer to get crops.”
A slender man with a mild but intense demeanor, Tilley is plainly passionate about his work as a botanist. He’s a California native whose father was a scientist. His interest in botany started during his pre-college job at a plant lot and cemented on a fishing trip.
“The fish weren’t biting one day, so I decided, ‘I can’t catch fish, but I can gather plant seed,’” he said
With that decision his future was set because he had developed a love of plants and everything about them and now carries a plant press wherever he goes. Just in case.
He graduated from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, with degrees in botany and plant taxonomy — the identification and naming of plant species. He started working at the Portneuf Medical Center in 2004 and became manager in 2014. His working staff consists of a farm foreman, an agronomist, an administrative assistant, three full-time workers and four intermittent workers
Tilley invited me on a ride to see some of their experimental wildflower and grass plots on land rented from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, part of its wildlife management area near Sterling northeast of Aberdeen.
We passed plots filled with Russian wild ryegrass, blue bunch wheatgrass, basin wild rye and flowering blue flax, yarrow, Indian blanket flower, firecracker penstemon, milkweed — the primary food source of the Monarch butterfly — and more grasses and flowers too numerous to list.
There were windbreaks at regular intervals across the field — a mixed variety of trees and shrubs including Rocky Mountain juniper, simon poplar, fir, spruce and Russian olive — that provide wildlife habitat, maintained as a condition of IF&G for renting the land.
As we rounded one corner, the head and ears of a mule deer doe could be seen through the tall grass, but she didn’t flee as we passed.
The Plant Materials Center and its work are endlessly fascinating for anyone interested in learning about plants and soil health, and Tilley is eager to share his knowledge.