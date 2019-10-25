ABERDEEN — Years ago when I was pastor of Aberdeen’s First Mennonite Church, we had a food bank in the basement of the church building.
In 1995, Joe Shank and his family bought the old Presbyterian church building on Main Street and started a food bank. After a while, I thought, “Why have two food banks in the same small town?” and discontinued stocking food at the Mennonite Church to help raise funds for Joe’s facility.
In 1998, a local distribution center for government commodities was set up in the old brick bank building where the Senior Citizens’ Center is located; this became the Aberdeen Food Bank. Adrienne Elkin served as director at that time.
Since the facility was used by the Senior Citizens and the Rotary Club in addition, the facility became overcrowded, and in 2012 the Food Bank was transferred to the Calvary Chapel (now Calvary Community Church) facility, where then board member Mike Hill was pastor. Glenna Hellickson chaired the board then and for years afterwards. When director Adrienne Elkin moved away from Aberdeen, Will and Christine Sanders took over as directors, work Christine carried on for several years following Will’s death. Christine was followed by present director Annette McDonnell.
The Aberdeen Food Bank is an independent organization supported by local efforts, including some generous gifts from Blackfoot Christmas Tree Fantasy. It regularly obtains food from the Idaho Food Bank Warehouse; it receives food donations from Aberdeen organizations, businesses and schools and where there is a shortfall of items it uses the monetary donations to purchase locally and fill out the stocks. McDonnell has assembled an efficient crew of volunteers to help with transporting, sorting, marking, stocking, and distributing its food items. It also continues to distribute government commodities, which are stored separately from other stocks.
Miles Carroll is chair of the board, with David Sorensen as vice-chair, Monty Ledford as secretary, and Kim Findlay as treasurer. Other board members are Kathy Blaker, Riena Carroll, Louise Chandler, Carol Garton, Loren St. John, and Sue Wilcox.
Food is given out every second Wednesday from 10 a.m. at 552 S. 2nd W in Aberdeen. The Food Bank hosts an annual Christmas basket drive which is generously supported by local schools, area donors and businesses. The mailing address is 82 W. Boise Avenue, Aberdeen, 83210.