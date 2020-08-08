ABERDEEN – Mayor Larry Barrett has requested help from Bingham County Public Works regarding chip sealing roadways in the City of Aberdeen. The request came down with some much-needed information planned out to ensure that the partnership would be mutually beneficial.
The request from Aberdeen is part of the county’s continued desire to help all of the municipalities within its boundaries, but doing it with a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in place so that all items, man hours, use of equipment and other factors are taken into account when doing inter-municipal actions.
The county commissioners invited Public Works Supervisor Dusty Whited and his foreman Troy Lenhart, but Whited was unavailable to attend. Lenhart, speaking on behalf of the county Road and Bridge department, explained the process of what they would need to do to help Aberdeen complete its project.
First, he explained, the City of Aberdeen is required to purchase all of the materials needed to do the chip sealing. They would then need to have the road or roads planned with enough material to cover them appropriately. These needs must be met before any MOU can be put in place.
The reasoning for an MOU is to ensure that both parties involved — in this case, Aberdeen and Bingham County — understand exactly what each side will be providing to the process, and how each side will benefit, whether it be materially or monetarily. In the creation of an MOU, the cost of the equipment use — which includes the fuel and the labor of the operator — is incorporated into the net benefits, so that each party understands the total costs.
These agreements are not uncommon between governmental agencies, according to Commissioner Mark Bair, and the reasoning for all of the information to be lined out beforehand is to ensure that there are clear expectations. He affirmed an assumption that these inter-municipal actions should be mutually beneficial and the cost incurred by the proper entity.
Chip sealing will take place in Aberdeen in the near future and will help increase the remaining life of the roads they complete.