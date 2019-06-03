ABERDEEN — Gunner, a 3 1/2-year-old purebred yellow lab, is called a “community dog” in Aberdeen, and he could be called the same for all of Bingham County.
He’s known as a throw-away because his history shows that there was a time he wasn’t doing what was asked of him.
What he’s turning into is the best $500 investment Aberdeen and the rest of the county could make.
Gunner is a single-purpose dog with the Aberdeen Police Department, used for drug detection. His value now is seen not just in Aberdeen and the rest of the county, but surrounding communities as well.
His skills and those of his handler, Aberdeen Police Cpl. Zach Monahan, were put to the test during the 2019 Idaho Police Canine Association Conference May 21-23 in northern Idaho, and Gunner came out on top in his drug detection category.
“He breezed through it from what I’ve been told,” said Aberdeen Police Chief Chuck Carroll. “He was kind of phenomenal is how it was put to me.”
The conference involved 27 adult dogs from departments in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. Apprehension competition was won by a canine from Portland.
Gunner has been with the Aberdeen department for eight months, and has been used for Idaho State Police task force work, Bingham County, the city of Aberdeen, and surrounding departments.
Just to buy a police canine can run upwards of $5,000, Monahan said. Gunner’s history originates in Canada, and he wasn’t quite making the grade to begin with. But Aberdeen decided to take a chance on him, a trip to Washington state was made to get him, and with training from Monahan, Gunner is paying dividends now.
“He was a hand-me-back, a dog nobody wanted at one point in time,” Monahan said. “He’s the best throw-away dog I’ve ever seen.”
Carroll said anyone in the area can request assistance from their dog. Aberdeen has been using a police dog for a year and a half, but Gunner is the one that’s really made the grade.
As a handler, Monahan has had to go through 160 hours of certified training with a dog, with a certified instructor. Certification on methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana is a requirement for drug detection.
“They come green,” Monahan said of the dogs.
The training is intense, but what makes the dogs work is play time. That’s what gives the great police dogs incentive to do well in the field when they’re on the job — it’s the reward.
Gunner is a true player.
“He likes the jute ({span}a long, soft, shiny vegetable fiber spun into coarse, strong threads), he likes a tennis ball, that’s what makes him work,” Monahan said. “It’s a game for the dogs.”{/span}
{span}The reward may be fun, but Gunner is ready to work when needed. Monahan put on a demonstration of the canine’s skills behind the Aberdeen police station Friday. Monahan spent some time playing with the jute to show how excited Gunner gets just at the sight of it, and then showed how super-sharp his sense of smell is.{/span}
{span}With Gunner inside his vehicle, Monahan reached into the trunk to put on a pair of rubber gloves and to pull out and hide a sample pouch filled with marijuana in a hole toward the alleyway, covered it with dirt and leaves to try and hide the scent, took off the gloves, brought Gunner back out, and commanded him to look for the sample.{/span}
{span}It took much less than a minute for Gunner to find it.{/span}
{span}Monahan gave Gunner his just rewards.{/span}
{span}”It’s all in trusting the dog,” Monahan said. “You have to trust him and hope he’s sitting on what he’s supposed to sit on.”{/span}
{span}There is a lot of trust with Aberdeen’s team. Part of the competition they went through involved speed trials, and if a dog gives a false indication they are disqualified from that portion of the competition.{/span}
{span}Gunner gave no false alerts in the speed trials.{/span}
{span}”Hands down, he’s just an amazing dog,” Monahan said.{/span}
{span}Carroll gives a lot of thanks to the people in Aberdeen and Bingham County for their efforts in building up Aberdeen’s canine program through fundraising.{/span}
{span}”We wouldn’t have a program if it wasn’t for the community,” he said. “We need to pay for the dog, we need to pay for training. There’s a lot of hard work Cpl. Monahan has put in, and I appreciate what he’s done.”{/span}
{span}Gunner may have very special skills, but deep down he’s a “people dog.”{/span}
{span}”Gunner just loves everybody,” Monahan said. “We take him out to the schools, and he loves the kids. And the kids love him. He’s a community dog.”{/span}